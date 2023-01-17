While I don’t have a lot of houseplants, I do find that caring for them in the winter months improves my mood considerably. At least at the end of the gardening season we have the holidays to look forward to and plan for. Come January, all that is behind us but the gardens are by no means ready to be worked.
So I resort to playing in the dirt inside instead of outside.
First on my to-do list is to take each houseplant and really look at it to assess its health. Are the leaves as green as they should be? Do I see any signs of insect damage from mites or aphids? How dry/wet is the soil? Is the plant becoming root bound? Does it need to be repotted or divided?
If the color of the leaves is less than desired, your plant may benefit from a monthly fertilization. If you see aphids or spider mites, maybe a spray of insecticidal soap that is approved for houseplant use is in order. If the soil is too wet, the plant is in danger of root rot. Start over by pulling the plant from the pot and getting rid of the wet soil. You may have to address soggy roots by a very gentle drying with a paper towel. If you see the roots are growing in circles around the rim of the pot, it will be a good time to upgrade to a large pot. New soil tucked in around the roots but don’t water for a day or maybe two. Then get in the routine of only watering your plant when you can stick a finger into the soil and it feels dry up to the first knuckle. I find about every ten days is plenty.
Secondly, I take a very soft brush (like a blush brush from a makeup kit – one I dedicate to my plants) and brush the dust off the leaves. This is really important if we are talking succulents as dust can impede their ability to photosynthesize. But other houseplants need a good dusting once a week, too.
