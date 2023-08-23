Slugs vs Coffee
It’s official. Coffee does work to deter slugs in the garden.
I have been conducting my own experiments using coffee grounds for the last two summers with what I consider to be good results. But as an Oregon State Extension Master Gardener, I couldn’t recommend anything that wasn’t researched-based. Now we have the research to back up my claims.
It came to me via OSU soil scientist Linda Brewer’s findings as reported by Kym Pokorny in a newsletter I received from OSU Extension, so it really is “official.” But the June 23, 2023, article was also picked up by home repair guru Bob Villa, citing Brewer’s research as well.
Most of the article talks about using coffee grounds to amend the soil structure. While you can add coffee grounds to your compost pile, you need to do so in such a way not to overuse the grounds; too much can be toxic to the plants. Just like all things in life: moderation is the key.
Contrary to popular notions, coffee grounds won’t add acidity to the soil because after they are brewed, they are pretty much pH neutral. You will need to use other acidifiers to your soil around the rhodies, hydrangeas and other acid-loving plants. (OSU has a great brochure that explains better ways to do that as reported by brochure authors John Hart, Donald Horneck, Robert Stevens, Neil Bell, and Craig Cogger and available online at https://extension.oregonstate.edu/sites/default/files/documents/ec1560.pdf)
Anyway, back to coffee grounds. They only provide a small amount of desirable nutrients to the compost pile and not enough to do much good. But where coffee grounds shine is when used to improve your soil. They feed soil microbes that produce a microbial glue that helps with soil structure and drainage.
But coffee grounds will tie up nitrogen in the soil while they are breaking down, so be sure to add a regular nitrogen fertilizer or nitrogen-fixing plants to the soil unless the grounds are fully composted first. Adding coffee grounds – and even the filters – to the compost pile once a week to the ratio of 3-parts brown (leaves) to 1-part green (grass clippings) to 1-part coffee grounds will help the overall compost. Monitor the pile for moisture, adding water when there is no rain, and the compost will be ready in about 6 months. Don’t exceed 20% coffee grounds by volume in the pile or the compost will become toxic to your plants.
Ms. Brewer recommends working a half inch of composted coffee grounds into the soil to a depth of 4 inches. If you use them as a mulch on top of the soil – which works, too – you may want to layer some leaves or bark mulch on top so the coffee grounds don’t dry out and wind up repelling water.
Coffee grounds may also support the good kinds of fungi and bacteria that will fight off the bad fungi like Fusarium and Pythium, which cause root rot.
But, for me, the best part of using coffee is the potential for slug and snail control. First the OSU research: Ms. Brewer’s research shows that a 1% to 2% solution mixed with water and used as a soil drench caused 100% of the slugs to leave the treated soil area and eventually die of caffeine poisoning. A 2% caffeine solution in orchid-growing medium killed 95% of orchid snails and gave better results than liquid metaldehyde.
To make a soil drench of 1% to 2%, add 1 cup water to 2 cups strong brewed coffee. I wouldn’t use a good coffee brand; any will do as long as it isn’t decaffeinated. If you are seeing slug damage on foliage, try 9-parts water to 1-part brewed coffee and apply that as a spray. Maybe apply a diluted formula on the leaves first to make sure the leaves don’t burn in the sun before spraying. “If there’s no damage for a few days, go ahead with spraying,” reported Ms. Brewer.
Now my research: I save up about 2 weeks of coffee grounds in a bucket by the kitchen door. I scrape as much used grounds as I can off the coffee filters using a small trowel, and mix the grounds into nice, friable crumbs. Those crumbs are what I lightly spread (no more than ½ inch) around the base of each hosta and dahlia about every 14 days. (More often if we have more rain than we have had this summer.)
I have found the control hosta (one I have in a pot that I do not spread coffee grounds on) has slug holes all through the leaves. Hostas planted next to the pot are lovely with no signs of slug feasting. I do fertilize the soil around the hostas before spreading the grounds to preserve nitrogen. I have not found it a problem that the coffee grounds dry out as the slugs don’t like the grit anyway. But if you are concerned with that, spread a little mulch over top as mentioned above.
Can it be? OSU has found a natural slug repellant that will actually work.
