A note before I start: regular readers might have been puzzled by the title of my March 2nd column. When I first started writing this column in the early 2000’s, my editor would come up with some pretty creative titles for me. So I have tried to carry on Mike’s witticisms. Except an “R” was left off the “your,” making it read “What’s in you bucket?” What I was aiming for was a take-off on the “what’s in your wallet?” campaign by a national credit card company. Reality made it sound like I was addressing the bucket. Sorry.
I love the beginning of spring when, in a single day, the gardens go from dormant to sprouting. The wind starts to shift from the south to coming from the north. The robins arrive from their winter break, and the leaf buds on Japanese maples – as well as all the other deciduous trees – start to swell. In a few more weeks, they will go from being the size of squirrels’ ears to full-blown leaves.
It has been a mild enough winter that I had a rose blooming in late January and another is already forming flower buds. I had pruned my roses as usual in early October but with relatively mild temperatures this year so far, they never went fully dormant. That’s okay. I will still prune them again this month even if I lose a few buds. That way the growth will go back into the stems, making a sturdier bush. This is important because of the winds we get at the coast. The wind can really do a lot of damage on rose stems that are too thin. Which is why, when I prune in spring, I remove all the stems that are smaller than a pencil.
I have discovered a new and easier way to spring prune roses. And this is for those of us who never got around to fall pruning and now have an unruly bush or two or three. The first cuts are to take the plants back to about half or two-thirds their winter size. These shearing cuts don’t need to be angled or precise as we will go back and tidy things up in a bit. But this allows us to see what is going on in the heart of the bush and check on its health. You may be taking some early leaf and bud growth off, but that’s okay, too. It will grow back. I remove the debris of dead leaves and twigs, and tidy up the area around the bushes.
Now I can go back and take off those thin, weak branches. I like to start at the base of the plant and work upward. I also take off crossing stems and anything that looks dead or diseased. Because roses have thorns along their stalks, this becomes especially important as the thorns will damage other stems and even buds if allowed to whip around in the wind.
The next step is to go back to the plant and tidy up the shearing cuts. This is when we prune to 45 degree-angles just above outward growing buds. This gives the bush an open center. That keeps fungal diseases down.
If we are past the last hard freeze (and by now we should be!), we can add a little fertilizer around the drip line of the bushes. I like to use a three-in-one fertilizer that also has insecticide and fungicide in with the fertilizer. There are now several brands available. I like to use about one-and-a-quarter cups and place it just about where the leaves will branch out to. No need to put it close to the base of the plant as it will be absorbed when the spring rains come. Try not to put too much on any one area for if we do get heavy rains, the fertilizer will wash away.
We have become very used to sanitizing our homes and work spaces, but we also need to continue to be diligent about sanitizing our pruning tools. Which is why I carry a container of bleach or sanitizing wipes in my bucket. I used to wipe the pruner blades down between each cut, then I realized that if I wiped them between rose bushes that would be enough. If a rose has blackspot, it will most likely have it all over the plant. By wiping between each bush, I keep it from spreading to other plants. This is true all over the garden, not just for roses. And it is also true for loppers, saws and any other cutting tools you use in the garden.
If you are like me this year, you are anxious for spring and all the gardening tasks that come with it. How can it help but be my favorite time of year?
