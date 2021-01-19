I know it’s hard to believe but the seed catalogs began arriving the day after Christmas. I guess they noticed how many people turned to growing their own food during the pandemic. One of my personal favorite covers was the painting of a gray-haired woman with gardening gloves, a small pigtailed girl with boots and they are passing a basket of vegetables between them. The charm of this cover is that you can’t tell from the picture if the grandmother is passing the basket to the child or vice-versa. The title is “Share the Harvest.”
If you haven’t received this catalog yet, I can tell you it is from Territorial Seed Company in Cottage Grove, Oregon. Territorial is a favored seed company for Tillamook County gardeners because they are about as local as you can get and specialize in seeds that have a low sowing-to-harvest ratio. This is important for crops like tomatoes and peppers that need all the heat units they can get to ripen on the North Oregon Coast.
When shopping from any seed catalog or even the racks in the stores, it is important to take a few minutes and think about what kind of veggies your family will use and enjoy. No sense planting kale or kohlrabi if no one will eat it. Instead, go for the traditional veggies like peas, beans, cucumbers or zucchini.
And this is where I will tell a tale on myself. Last spring, determined to stay away from grocery stores as much as I could, I bought a pack of zucchini seeds and started them inside. Had six very nice, healthy plants sprout in my mini-cold frame and was pretty pleased with myself. If you are a regular reader, you will know why: I generally don’t have the patience to grow plants from seeds. I also planted some dill seeds and some sweet peas. And they all had great success and I had lovely plants to place outside after the last frost in May. In fact, by June I had so much success that I thought to myself, “I will never use all the zucchini these will produce. I think I will give one of these plants to my friend Beverly and see how it does for her.”
Well, Beverly graciously accepted my gift and planted it in her seaside garden in Rockaway. And she reported to me that she had quite a harvest. My zucchini, however lovely the plants looked, did not produce. And I mean they did not produce at all. The plants kept growing, but by Halloween, I had harvested one zucchini! One! From five plants! And it was only about 5 inches long. Who can’t grow zucchini? Me! The moral of this story is when you are choosing what vegetables to grow, be sure you have the sun requirements for them. This info can be found in the catalogs or on the seed packets.
Seed catalogs have all sorts of information and are a great reference even after you have planted the seeds. Days to harvest is one, but also how and when to plant the seeds, sun and water needs, height and width of the plant, and even the pests and insects you will have to watch for. Each of the varieties will also have specific instructions for each plant. Most of this information is also on the seed packets themselves, but I usually keep the catalog as well for future reference as the season goes along.
When you are pricing out the seeds you want, take a look at how they are sold: by weight or by number. An ounce of tiny lettuce seeds is a lot compared to an ounce of pumpkin or butternut squash. And while seeds are packaged for a certain season, they will generally sprout a year or two after their package date. With less germination rate, perhaps, but only about 10 or 20% less each year. So if you don’t have a large garden, you won’t need 250 squash seeds. Three grams will do.
And that brings me back to the cover of the 2021 Territorial Seed Company’s catalog and “Share the Harvest.” If you do have the space and can grow an extra row of beans or squash or onions, consider doing so and sharing with friends or neighbor or Tillamook’s Oregon Food Bank. There are food bank programs all over the county (and the state). The Tillamook offices are located on Wilson River Loop, but you will need to call and find out their protocols for accepting fresh produce before you stop by. Phone them at 503-842-3154 and they will explain their process. With so many people needing extra help with food these days, it is a kind and generous thing to do.
