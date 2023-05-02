One of the harbingers of spring each year has been the annual Tillamook County Master Gardener Association’s Plant Sale. During the Covid 19 lockdown in 2020, the sale went on hiatus, returning in 2021 but as an online sale only. Last year it was a hybrid sale with part online and part in person. For 2023, the sale returns to an in-person only event.

So, mark your calendars for this coming Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Held in the 4H/FFA Horse Arena at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds, the master gardeners will be rounding up all sorts of plants for you to peruse and perhaps buy.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Where do your lawn and garden stand after the cold winter and wet spring?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Where do your lawn and garden stand after the cold winter and wet spring?

You voted: