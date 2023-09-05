I have given up on trying to read all my magazines during the summer months. I simply would rather be working in the garden. But since my husband Gary has been teaching Political Science at TBCC, he subscribes to “This Week,” which is a compilation of important news stories and analysis from all over the world. A couple of weeks ago he brought to my attention something worth sharing with my readers.
In the August 11, 2023, edition, the feature story, published initially by Coda Story, was about “beaver bombing.” Beaver bombing is defined as illegally releasing beavers into waterways where they fell trees, build lodges, and construct their dams. Beavers are considered to be keystone species as they create perfect habitat for all sorts of wildlife. In fact, in Oregon after devasting forest fires in 2021, the wetlands created by our native beavers acted as natural firebreaks. Even today you can see aerial photos of a wide swath of green running through the burned-out forests.
It seems there was a man called Olivier Rubbers who, in 1998, took it upon himself to reintroduce beavers into local waters in Belgium. At age 29, he drove his van from Germany, (where he procured his beavers) to Belgium and introduced 97 beavers into local rivers between 1999 and 2000.
His source for beavers was usually Gerhard Schwab, a breeder of beavers, who generally works in partnership with official wildlife management teams to relocate beavers throughout Europe. But Mr. Rubbers didn’t bother with obtaining permission to release his beavers. Instead, he presented Mr. Schwab with official-looking papers in French. Mr. Schwab had no idea the papers were unofficial, and that Mr. Rubbers was not authorized by anyone to relocate beavers.
Although Mr. Rubbers was eventually caught and fined, his “beaver patrol” continued to procreate, thrive, and spread across Belgium, damming rivers and transforming waterways. Frogs, fish, and insects came to the newly- slowed waterways with birds following to feed off the insects and fish.
According to the article, Mr. Rubbers is only part of an underground network of environmental enthusiasts who reintroduce all sorts of species into the land without permission. Boars, butterflies and pine martens have also been reintroduced into their native landscapes.
One would think these folks would be considered heroes, but such is not always the case. “This Week’s” article also brings up the point that these “bombers” generally have no environmental education or expertise and could be releasing species into areas that will create more problems than they solve. While legal rewilding efforts can be helpful, ecologists are concerned that unfettered practices by a privileged group may impede careful, considered, evidence-based conservation efforts.
You may be wondering what this has to do with a gardening column. I suggest that reintroducing wildlife into areas where they were native can be of concern to us as gardeners. One example that comes to mind is the reintroduction of native plants into our gardens as a more natural landscape. I am in no way saying that we shouldn’t be doing this! It helps our native bees and wildlife to thrive and native plants are much easier to grow as they are adapted to our climate.
But native plants also draw native mammals that can wreak havoc in our home gardens. Once they are done feasting on native plants, they often will move over to our vegetables or flowers for dining. Think of the elk and deer that are becoming more prevalent in residential areas. I personally have been plagued this summer with chipmunks and mountain beavers (Aplodontia rufa- not true beavers) that are undermining my trees and flower beds.
But we must ask ourselves, is there a scientific practicality of reintroducing these species? Is the bureaucracy involved in reintroducing native animals legally slowing down the conservation of endangered species? Do we as citizens of Planet Earth have the duty and right to take matters into our own hands?
I have no answers to these questions, but they are interesting to think about. Especially when I am in my flower beds, stomping on freshly dug chipmunk burrows.
