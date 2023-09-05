I have given up on trying to read all my magazines during the summer months. I simply would rather be working in the garden. But since my husband Gary has been teaching Political Science at TBCC, he subscribes to “This Week,” which is a compilation of important news stories and analysis from all over the world. A couple of weeks ago he brought to my attention something worth sharing with my readers.

In the August 11, 2023, edition, the feature story, published initially by Coda Story, was about “beaver bombing.” Beaver bombing is defined as illegally releasing beavers into waterways where they fell trees, build lodges, and construct their dams. Beavers are considered to be keystone species as they create perfect habitat for all sorts of wildlife. In fact, in Oregon after devasting forest fires in 2021, the wetlands created by our native beavers acted as natural firebreaks. Even today you can see aerial photos of a wide swath of green running through the burned-out forests.

