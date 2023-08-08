I find writing a column in August to be daunting, only because I often struggle to find a relevant topic. This year is no exception, but sometimes random thoughts pop into my head. Not enough to make an entire stand-alone column, but when put together with other random thoughts, it can sometimes work.
First, let me talk about my bees. I must be doing something right this year as I have an abundance of bees flitting in the annuals, the daisies, the escallonia, and the fuchsia as well as the remnants of the foxglove flowers in the garden. I am not enough of a bee person to know what type they are, so they might be bumblebees or mason bees or another native type of bee. No hives near me, so I am guessing they are not honeybees, but I could also be wrong about that. I do enjoy watching them fight for space on the largest daisy flower, knocking into the lesser bees as they jockey for position. They will on occasion land on me, but don’t seem to be interested in harming me. They sometimes appear to stagger around the ground as if they are drunk on the nectar of the flowers. Is this possible? I will have to ask my apiary friends. My one big problem with the bees is that the dog seems determined to kill as many as she can and I know this will only result in a sore mouth. Maybe it will take that before she learns to leave them alone.
Slugs. The coffee grounds I place around the hosta seem to have a positive effect in keeping the slugs away. I save up the coffee grounds for a week or two and then spread them around the base of the hosta. So far, I have had very little damage to hosta leaves. But I am not sure if the dry weather is keeping the slugs and snails further below ground. Or perhaps the garter snakes are doing a good job keeping the slug population down.
Having grown up in the era of Nancy Drew mystery novels, I am always up for some detecting. When my beloved Rhododendron ‘Nancy Evans’ succumbed this year, I was at a loss to know why. It had been a prolific bloomer for more than 12 springs, but I noticed a decline in the number of blooms starting about 2 years ago. The shrub that used to put out literally hundreds of blossoms was now only having a dozen or so. And this year I only got two. I cut the plant back dramatically, hoping that it will revive itself by spring next year. If not, it will be removed and another plant will go in its place. But I need to know the problem before I put something else in that spot. The only sure way to figure out what is going on is to dig up the shrub and inspect the roots for damage. Not ready to do that just yet as ‘Nancy’ has already put out a few new leaves since she was pruned. My guess is voles, moles or chipmunks have been tunneling under the roots, making the soil very unstable in that bed, although I haven’t seen dirt piles that moles form. Since we don’t have any cats anymore, all these pests seem to be multiplying in the neighborhood. I am going to have to explore some mole and vole repellants as I hate to use poisons in the garden. Perhaps something smelly that will make the garden less fun to be in for the creatures but not so much it will make it unpleasant for me!
I wonder if our dry summer has prompted more pests in our gardens?
I do try to water deeply with the hose at least every 5 days this summer. Especially important for newly planted perennials. I also have been feeding the annuals about once a week and they are rewarding me with a non-stop show of flowers. Which is why I have so many bees.
I water the pots and hanging baskets at least once a day and sometimes twice. The winds we have had this summer are drying the pots out faster than normal. The shade baskets seem to do better than the ones in full sun. That’s to be expected.
I also have small water sources for the bees and birds in several places in the garden. If I notice how dry everything is, I am certain the critters are thirsty, too. Clean water every day is a necessity for us all.
August is one of those months that we tend to do less in the garden other than routine maintenance and harvesting our vegetable crops. And I am okay with that. Taking time to relax with an iced tea or glass of wine and watching those bees can be very entertaining.
