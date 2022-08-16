August in the garden is one of my favorite times. The heavy lifting – so to speak – has been done and all we need to do is water, weed, and enjoy time among the flowers. And what flowers this year! I have managed to install more flowering plants in the garden and my planning is paying off with rudbeckia, lavender, “wave” petunias, nasturtium and so much more.

The dahlias I left in the raised bed aren’t close to blooming yet. I think because of the cool, wet spring that lasted into mid-June. But that’s okay. That means, while I didn’t have any entries for the County Fair, I will have color in my garden long into the fall.

