August in the garden is one of my favorite times. The heavy lifting – so to speak – has been done and all we need to do is water, weed, and enjoy time among the flowers. And what flowers this year! I have managed to install more flowering plants in the garden and my planning is paying off with rudbeckia, lavender, “wave” petunias, nasturtium and so much more.
The dahlias I left in the raised bed aren’t close to blooming yet. I think because of the cool, wet spring that lasted into mid-June. But that’s okay. That means, while I didn’t have any entries for the County Fair, I will have color in my garden long into the fall.
But the other day, as I was cutting back some lady ferns that have already browned, I got to pondering “why do we garden?”
I am certain all gardeners have their own reasons for devoting so much time, energy, and money to our gardens. I came up with a few of my own.
Personally, I garden for several reasons: to have a reason to be outside in nice weather. Not being one to just sit outside, I like to keep busy. Having retired last year from the “Wonderful World of Museums,” I have found myself with more free time than I have had for a long while. I do like to read, but one can only read so many hours in a day. So gardening is a prefect pastime and I have been able to revitalize my gardens with the TLC they hadn’t had for a while.
I also garden to surround myself with beauty every day. My gardens are filled with a variety of perennials, shrubs and trees that bring me great pleasure. Some were gifts or trades with good friends and I take extra special care of those. I can tell you who gave me which plant and when and it brings those friends – some of whom have passed out of my life – back into my memories.
My planting over the years has resulted in a garden with four seasons of beauty. Japanese maples, mums, and dahlias in the fall, grasses and coral bark maple in the winter, tulips and daffodils in the spring, and lots of annuals and perennials in the summer.
I love exploring new plants and researching which ones will do well here on the Oregon Coast. I have had a few fail spectacularly but most have thrived in our mild climate. And when one doesn’t work, it gives me a place to try something else. Or I can move a potted plant or yard art into that spot until I find just the right plant.
Time to ponder as I work doing repetitive tasks is an important part of gardening for me. With the hustle and bustle of daily life, I find I am distracted by so many thoughts in a day: What shall we have for dinner? Are we going to war with China? Or Russia? When is my friend coming for a visit? Who will be Oregon’s next governor? What are the grandchildren doing today? When will I get to spend time with them again? What is the dog up to since she is being so quiet?
So gardening gives me the chance to think about other things that are of less importance but still worth pondering. What’s wrong with the rhododendron’s leaves? Where did I leave my rake? And Why do I love to garden?
Many gardeners, I know, garden to raise fresh food for their families. I don’t have the luxury of space and heat units to have a nice vegetable garden. Too much wind, too little sun. But I do plant a hanging basket with lettuce each spring and throw a few zucchini or cucumber seeds in the ground to try. Haven’t had luck even with zucchini, to be honest. How I miss a home-grown tomato, too. But in 20 years I have learned what will grow and what won’t. So I have given up on tomatoes of any kind and get them at the farmers’ markets instead.
So why do you garden? I would love to hear your reasons for being a dedicated gardener. Whether you are a beginner, a mid-level, or an experienced gardener, send me your reasons at gardeningmatterstillamook@gmail.com and I will choose some to feature in a future column. Let’s see how creative you can be.
