If you are like me, you don’t want to entirely give up on gardening once the outside season ends. Which is why I have a few houseplants that I can tinker with over the winter months to keep up my gardening skills. Most of them are the tender succulents I brought inside to keep them out of the cold. But I do have a couple of rex begonias, orchids, and an African violet as well.
Then I got a photo from our friend Caleb in Colorado of a terrarium he had built. “Hmmm…” thought I. “That might be fun to do.”
First, and most important, is the container selection. Glass is prettier than plastic to my mind, but either will do as long as light is able to reach the plants. One with a wide opening will make placing the ingredients easier. The shape doesn’t really matter; tall thin ones or short, squat ones will do. Containers with lids will create a moist and tropical habitat, but open ones will work better for succulents. Aquariums, goldfish bowls, mason jars and even a large brandy sniffer or a footed trifle bowl will all work for an open terrarium. Look at local thrift shops for all sorts of possibilities in a wide range of prices. Closed terrariums can have issues with condensation and fungal diseases but that isn’t an issue with open-topped ones.
Next is plant selection. If you want to do a closed terrarium, you will need plants that do well in moist conditions like ferns and baby tears (Soleirolia soleirolii). Succulents, as mentioned above, will want an open terrarium that can dry out between watering. Look for slow-growing, miniature plants at garden centers or nurseries. A selection of leaf shapes and colors will make the terrarium more interesting, although I have seen some spectacular ones with a single, statement plant. Only get enough plants to fill the center of your container without touching the sides. To be safe, you might want to take your container with you while plant shopping. Alternatively, measure your container and take a photo on your phone so nursery staff can better assist you. Don’t forget the adage “Thriller, spiller, filler” when choosing your plants.
To start the assembly, you will need to build up a drainage layer with gravel or crushed stone since there is no drainage in your container. A two-inch layer will do unless you have a tall container in which case a deeper layer of stones will be needed. Next, using a large spoon or trowel, add a ½ inch layer of activated or horticultural charcoal, which is charcoal that has been treated with oxygen at very high temperatures to make it more porous and absorbent. Along with helping with drainage, charcoal helps control any odors. You will need the nursery-grade, not the very fine power used in medicine. Most good nurseries and garden centers will carry these. A twelve-ounce bag should cost around $12 or $14.
After the charcoal layer comes a layer of sheet moss. This divides the potting soil from the drainage layers and looks nice as well. On top of the moss, use your large spoon or trowel and add a layer of slightly moistened, sterile potting soil. (NOT garden soil!) You don’t need the soil with extra fertilizer in it as the terrarium plants won’t need it. Add as much soil as possible – at least a couple of inches - but keep in mind you still have to add the plant and don’t want them touching the top of the closed terrarium.
Before you add the plants, set them outside the container and figure out your arrangement. If the terrarium is to be in the center of a table, it will need interest all the way around. If it is to be placed on a table in a corner, concentrate on making it look good from one or two angles. I find the lazy susan I used with my bonsai helps because you can spin it around without disturbing the container.
Once you have your design figured out, remove the plants from their nursery pots and shake off the loose the soil around them. If they are rootbound, gently tease the roots apart or use a pair of small scissors to cut the longer roots. Root pruning, as it is called, helps to slow the growth of the plant, too. Useful in a confined space like a terrarium. You can also trim off any yellowing or damaged leaves.
Use your fingers or a spoon to dig holes in the potting soil – or even chopsticks if you have a small opening – and place the plants where you want them. Pat or tamp down the soil around the plants to remove air pockets and secure the plants in place. You can also decorate the space with larger rocks, shells or wood.
Use a spray bottle to moisten the plants but not soaking wet. You can also use the spray bottle to clean off the inside walls of the container. (But don’t use glass cleaner as it will damage the plants.) Wipe the sides with a paper towel or newspaper.
Place in filtered light but keep a watch on the terrarium to make sure the condensation isn’t too heavy. Leaving the lid off for a few days will usually solve that.
Enjoy!
