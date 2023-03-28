The 2023 Tillamook County Master Gardener Apprentices have finished taking the Master Gardener course and have been learning all about home gardening since early January. They have studied soils, botany, plant propagation, water quality and so much more. Soon they will be ready to see clients with gardening questions and problems in the OSU Extension Office on Third Street. They will have limited hours but at least they will be in the office in person this season. I know they have missed helping people in the office with their problems, being limited to farmers’ markets and the County Fair due to Covid restrictions. Apprentices are not just thrown to the “wolves,” though, and will spend hours training with experienced Master Gardeners before they can answer questions on their own. So no need to worry that you are getting correct answers.
One of the last classes the Apprentices took this winter was Plant Pathology, taught by Nika van Tilburg. Nika has tremendous creds and has been interested in plant pathology since she was an undergraduate, moving through to her doctorate. Her class in mid-March was informative as well as entertaining.
If you are wondering what Plant Pathology is, it can best be described as studying plant disorders and the how and why plants get “sick.” It also can cover how we deal with the plant to correct the conditions that caused the plant to fail.
Without getting too much into the science of plant pathology, we need to realize that there is a Plant Pathology Triangle of three things that contribute to a plant’s decline. First, we need a causal agent. This is the pathogen that needs to be present, like a fungus or bacteria. Second, we need a host plant. And the type of host needs to be susceptible to the causal agent. Third is environment. This needs to be favorable to the pathogen and can vary from microclimate to microclimate. There can even be microclimates on individual leaves. Think wind or direct sun vs shade or rain vs dry. There is an additional element that needs to be present, though, and that is time. The pathogen needs that time to delve into the plant’s cells to create havoc.
Nika went on to tell the Master Gardeners that 85% of plant diseases are caused by fungi. There are over 700 species of powdery mildew alone. That was mind-boggling to me. Fungi, reproducing by spores, cause more crop damage than any other plant diseases. Many of the fungi have the same symptoms and can be treated the same way, though, so that is encouraging and makes identification a little less daunting.
Most pathogens have only one host they prefer, but a few have two hosts. It benefits us to know what both of those hosts are so we can keep the hosts apart. For example, True Fir Rust has the primary host of only true fir trees (thus the name). But it also has a secondary host of bracken fern, so to keep True Fir Rust from spreading, we can eliminate any bracken fern within about 1000 feet of true fir trees.
“How does all of this affect us home gardeners?” you ask. Well, that’s why the Master Gardeners take eleven weeks of class to help you. And returning Master Gardeners also have to recertify each year so they can help as well. But in the old adage that output is only as good as the data input, the MG’s need to have some basic information so they can better diagnose what is wrong with your plant. They can better tell what is happening if you bring in a branch that is large enough to get the full picture. Or if you see an insect, can you capture it? In these days of cell phones, taking a few high-quality photos can also be helpful.
But before your bring your sample or photos into the Extension Office to meet with a Master Gardener, do a little observation of your own. Like when did you first notice a problem? Is it one plant or many plants? Where in the garden is it? South facing, north facing or east? Could the damage be weather-related? Is the plant in the understory of a group of trees? What kind of trees? How much water does the plant receive in the summer? From what source? (drip irrigation, hose, overhead?) Have you used any herbicides on the area? Has your neighbor? These are just a few of the questions you will be asked to narrow down the possibilities.
There are many other questions you might be asked, and it may seem like a lot. But when you go to a doctor for an illness, she will ask lots of relevant questions to come up with a diagnosis and a plan for treatment. This really isn’t much different except we are dealing with plants instead of people.
The Tillamook County Master Gardeners can also be found certain weeks at the county’s farmers markets during the summer and at the Learning Garden at the Fairgrounds during the County Fair. And there will be a plant clinic booth at their annual Plant Sale on May 6th. That means there will be lots of opportunities besides their office hours where you may find help. The returning and new Master Gardeners look forward to help you make your garden a success.
