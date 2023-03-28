The 2023 Tillamook County Master Gardener Apprentices have finished taking the Master Gardener course and have been learning all about home gardening since early January. They have studied soils, botany, plant propagation, water quality and so much more. Soon they will be ready to see clients with gardening questions and problems in the OSU Extension Office on Third Street. They will have limited hours but at least they will be in the office in person this season. I know they have missed helping people in the office with their problems, being limited to farmers’ markets and the County Fair due to Covid restrictions. Apprentices are not just thrown to the “wolves,” though, and will spend hours training with experienced Master Gardeners before they can answer questions on their own. So no need to worry that you are getting correct answers.

One of the last classes the Apprentices took this winter was Plant Pathology, taught by Nika van Tilburg. Nika has tremendous creds and has been interested in plant pathology since she was an undergraduate, moving through to her doctorate. Her class in mid-March was informative as well as entertaining.

