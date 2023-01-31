Apparently, the computer imps were hard at work in deleting half of the column I wrote for January 17. So if this column seems like we are picking up in the middle, it’s because we are!
A quick recap. We were talking about gardening indoors for the winter and using houseplants to fulfill our gardening desires. I talked about observing each individual houseplant and assessing it for insects or diseases. And we talked about how important it can be to dust off our houseplant leaves regularly, too.
While I am dusting the houseplants’ leaves, I clean the outside of the pots with a damp rag. This isn’t necessary but I don’t like looking at soiled pots inside or outside, so it makes me feel better.
If you don’t already have a selection of houseplants, there are a few I can recommend. The ones I have chosen to feature are not the large decorator plants but instead ones you can place on a windowsill or side table. If you have animals, do be aware that some plants are toxic when eaten by cats or dogs. Bird’s nest fern (Asplenium nidus) is a pretty plant from Southeast Asia and Polynesia. Coming from the tropics, it likes humidity and medium to low indirect light and is safe for Mittens or Spot.
The ever-popular spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum) is another good indoor plant that does well in bright indirect light, sporadic watering, and is safe around animals. Known for their offshoots that propagate easily, just be sure not to overwater the spider plants.
The Haworthia succulents are safe for animals, as are the air plants (Tillandsia xerographica). These are some of my favorite indoor plants and one of the easiest to grow. They don’t require soil, only need a light misting every couple of days and good soaking every two weeks and can be placed in bright direct or indirect light. I have mine in glass containers with some shells or driftwood. The perfect plant for a beach house.
If you need a trailing houseplant, there are lots of those, too. Beside the ubiquitous Philodendron, there is the Golden Pothos (Epipremnum aureum). Both of these plants do well in low, indirect light conditions. They can be placed on a bookshelf and trained to grow upward and along the shelves or potted in a hanging basket to drape down. Overwatering is the hardest thing to avoid and these trailing plants do best when watered every 10 days to 2 weeks.
One of my favorite inside hanging plants is the succulent “Burros tails” (Sedum morganianum). This fun plant is easy to grow in direct sunlight. Water sparingly and only when the soil has dried out. Propagate this plant by taking stem cuttings. It can also go outside in the summer.
There are lots of choices for plants to bring in the home for the season: flowering or foliage, big or small, trailing or upright. Do a little research before you go shopping to make sure you get a plant that will survive in your growing conditions. Light is most important, water you can adjust.
So don’t give up on gardening just because it’s winter. You may find new indoor plants that are perfect for healing those winter blues.
