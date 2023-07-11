A few weekends ago, I was lucky to be able to meet my son and his family at the Oregon Garden for a one-night stay and visit. It had been a while since our schedules had melded enough to get together, but since school was out, we made it work. It had been almost 17 years since I had last visited the Garden and I was curious to see how it had matured.

We picked the weekend of Father’s Day and, of course, that was the first real rain we had on the coast since early May. So, the drive to Silverton was – to say the least – challenging. Planning on an outdoor visit that was going to be rained upon was not what I had in mind.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.