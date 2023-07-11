A few weekends ago, I was lucky to be able to meet my son and his family at the Oregon Garden for a one-night stay and visit. It had been a while since our schedules had melded enough to get together, but since school was out, we made it work. It had been almost 17 years since I had last visited the Garden and I was curious to see how it had matured.
We picked the weekend of Father’s Day and, of course, that was the first real rain we had on the coast since early May. So, the drive to Silverton was – to say the least – challenging. Planning on an outdoor visit that was going to be rained upon was not what I had in mind.
But as if my guardian angel was watching, the rain stopped just as we paid our admission and it never returned until late in the evening. The sun broke through and we were able to amble through the gardens at a leisurely pace. Well, as leisurely as we could with a 9-year-old and a 14-year-old running ahead.
And my, how those gardens have matured. There are several areas to the garden, including a market garden where a wide variety of veggies and fruits are grown, a rose garden, medicinal garden and a children’s garden with a mock pirate ship taking center stage. There is a tram available to take you through the garden and 4 miles of ADA accessible paths should you prefer walking.
I could see where the spring gardens would have been lovely as the remnants of iris, poppies, and tulips were everywhere. It must be hard for garden staff to maintain all the fading plants in the 80 acres, but they do a remarkable job. A lot of those spring bloomers need to hold on to their leaves to nourish the bulbs for next year’s blooms. But a public garden can hardly have areas of fading tulip or daffodil leaves in their beds. In my garden, I leave them alone until the leaves have browned and I can cut them back to the ground. Not so in the Oregon Garden. I imagine they lift the bulbs each summer and somehow manage to feed them or replace them in the fall.
My favorite area in the Oregon Garden has traditionally been the Conifer Garden. And that area had really changed since my last visit. The Korean firs are now mature sizes as are the other spruce, pines, and junipers. What was once a sparsely planted area is now filled in and growing nicely into a well-designed and thought-out area. Trees that were only 10 to 15 feet tall now reach to the sky. And because the designers knew what they were doing, there is a lot of interesting foliage in a wide variety of conifers.
Also in the Conifer Garden, lives a very large spruce that had been damaged by lightning in a storm in 2017. Half of the tree was sheared away, leaving the back half standing. It was very interesting to see the inner workings of that tree and how the trunk had healed over the last six years. The living half was thriving, though, with healthy branches on the back half.
There are several fountains and water features throughout the property which lend a calming sound of moving water. In one of the ponds lives a large, well-camouflaged bull frog who was very vocal in letting us know he was there.
The plantings around the hotel area were also well designed and lovely. The hotel is now owned by Moonstone Properties, which means they do not offer complimentary admission to the garden. But even so, the admission was only $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $9 to $6 for children, depending on age. There is a nice little café in the Visitor Center and a lovely gift shop. From now until September 4th, they are featuring a group of artists that created all sorts of garden art that is available for purchase. There is also a garden nursery with selected overstocked plants that is maintained by volunteers.
The Oregon Garden is about 2.5 hours from Tillamook and well-worth a trip to Silverton for the day or to stay overnight. To meet my family there for a special celebration made it a true Memory Trip.
