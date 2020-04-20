Normally in mid to late April, I write to remind readers about the Tillamook County Master Gardener Association’s annual Plant Sale held the first Saturday in May. This is a big fundraiser for the organization and helps subsidize the Learning Garden and many other classes and activities to teach gardening in our county.
But these are not normal times.
So I reached out to Master Gardener Sarah Ostermiller who is one of the powers-that-be concerning the Plant Sale. She told me the TCMGA Plant Sale Committee was trying to figure out the best way to still hold a sale, especially since Oregon State University (which oversees all Master Gardener activities) has mandated no public events until after May 10, at least. The University will be re-assessing the situation at that time. As you can imagine, it has been pretty tough for our local Master Gardeners to figure out what to do. They won’t have as many plants as in past years as they had to cancel an order from a wholesale nursery for tomatoes and other veggies. But local MG’s have been growing some tomatoes in their personal greenhouses. And of course, they will have other annuals and perennials plants that MG’s have grown and potted up from their gardens.
A new way of hosting the plant sale could look very different than what we are used to: the huge horse pavilion at the County Fairgrounds filled with tables and tables of plants and hundreds of people milling around. It will more likely be placing orders – on line or by forms in the papers – and having to pick up the orders on a schedule when only a limited number of people would be allowed entry, keeping - of course - a six-foot distance from each other. Or perhaps waiting a full year to host the sale again. Or going to Plan C or D, whatever they may be. Who knows?
At this point in time, TCMGA hopes to be able to do something in late May or early June. As is everyone, they are at the mercy of the whims of Covid19. Sarah recommended watching their website (tillamookmastergardeners.com), Facebook Page and the local papers for details once they are sorted out.
Having said all that, TCMGA is not the only organization that has had to postpone or even cancel fundraising activities. Its pretty hard when you can’t get more than a few relatives in a room together to hold a silent auction, fundraising dinner, or a plant sale to raise the money you need to operate for the next few months.
If you are in a position to do so, get out that check book or credit card and donate to a charitable organization of your choice. It could be regional like the Oregon Zoo, Street Roots, or the Oregon Food Bank. Locally, organizations like the Bay City Arts Center, Tides of Change, Helping Hands Reentry Outreach, Habitat for Humanity, and, of course, the Master Gardeners, could all use additional money for their programs. If you don’t feel you want to help in that way, find a neighbor that could use a little extra money and put it in the mail to them. Anything you can do to help a neighbor – even one you don’t know – will make you feel better and like you are accomplishing something important. And you are.
And this is a time we need to be looking out for one another. If we can’t get together physically, we can reach out with an email or a phone call and check on folks who might need a friendly voice to calm them. Even people who are as naturally optimistic as I am can be troubled with the constant barrage of news every day. This is especially true of those living alone.
As gardeners, we have an upper hand and are able to grow our own food if we need to. We also have the benefit of working at a task that is both relaxing and physically challenging to keep us healthy. There is nothing like an afternoon of pulling weeds or pruning shrubs to make us feel more connected to the earth. Plant an extra row of veggies in your gardens this year and share.
This will be the defining moment in many of our lives, similar to our grandparents and great-grandparents during the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl of the 1930’s and the Greatest Generation in World War II. How we deal with it as a community and as a nation will live in the history books in years to come. Let’s put aside our baser instincts of survival and reach out as human beings to help others. It’s not the best way, it’s the only way our country and communities will endure.
Be safe. Stay healthy. Take care.
