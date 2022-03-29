On my way home from Portland one recent Saturday, I was listening to an NPR radio program that featured a guest who was lamenting the loss of the ability to focus that people today seem to suffer. (I regret not paying more attention to the name of the guest, but then again, I was trying to stay focused on driving at the time.) The guest – let’s call him Josh – blamed a list of things on the inability to focus: lack of enough hours of good sleep, not eating properly, too much screen time (especially on our smart phones) and trying to do more than one thing at a time. Instead, we should be choosing one task at a time to complete without distraction.
It was an interesting topic in the first place, but my attention was peaked as Josh explained the classic lack-of-focus indicators such as going into the kitchen to get a cup of coffee but getting distracted by the mail on the table and forgetting why you went into the kitchen in the first place.
This is something that happens to me every time I go into the garden – and I am sure other gardeners suffer from it as well. For example, I go to the potting shed for a tool and along the way I stop to pluck a few weeds from a pot along the path. Seeing that the petunia in the pot also needs deadheading, I pinch off the spent flowers and look for my weed bucket to put them in. Having found the bucket, I realize it is full and I need to dump it onto the brush pile. Which I do but, by then, I have totally lost the reason why I was pulling weeds anyway. Let alone the fact that I started by going into the potting shed for a tool. But at least I picked a few weeds and deadheaded the petunias.
I find that in my gardening life, as well as my non-gardening life, making a list is helpful to stay focused. At the beginning of each week, I find some small amount of time for a stroll in the garden to inspect it and make a list of what needs to be done that week. Some weeks in the winter, it is as easy as “pick up sticks.” As the gardening year progresses into spring, the list, of course, gets longer and longer.
I have a small notebook that I break down into days of the week on the right-hand page. On the left-hand side, I make a list of things I want to accomplish in the garden. Then I figure out how much time each task will take and double it because chores always take longer than we expect them to. Then I can plot out on each day what I think I can accomplish and assign that chore to a certain day. This has worked for me the last several years and I recommend it.
Of course, it doesn’t always work as I am certain to find something that needs to be done immediately that has escaped noticed and entry on the list. Finding little bittercress that is about to go to seed is one instance. Or noticing a branch that has partly broken off a shrub or tree and needs to be removed. But having a list of any sort does help me keep on track.
One thing I do need to be aware of when I make my weekly lists is how long I can comfortably work in the garden at any one time. I don’t have the stamina I used to have, and let’s not kid ourselves: as we age, the total time we can spend in the garden often diminishes. If you can work in short spurts of 8 or 10 minutes at a time before a break, that is ideal. But try to get at least 30 minutes total of this moderate exercise at least 5 days each week. Research has shown it helps lower blood pressure and cholesterol, helps with heart disease and diabetes, and may slow osteoporosis. And the benefit I find most helpful is that gardening improves my mood.
Too much strenuous exercise can be harmful, though, for those of us who may usually be sedentary all winter long. So it’s best to work up gradually to those 30 minutes each day, too. Stretching before and after working also keeps muscles from getting sore. Another benefit of working half-an-hour for five days means that the garden improves as well. You won’t feel so overwhelmed from the self-imposed need of getting a bunch of things accomplished in a day or a weekend.
Oops. Here I was talking about concentrating and found myself off on a tangent of staying healthy. Proof that staying focused is not as easy as they make it sound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.