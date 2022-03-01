If you were to ask me if I was an observant person, I would answer with a resounding “yes!” In fact, I pride myself on noticing things when they change or sometimes when they don’t. This is especially true of things going on in my gardens as well as in gardens of friends and neighbors. And yet….
A couple of weeks ago I was walking the dog on our usual route. We walk for about 40 minutes each morning and again each afternoon. I thought I knew pretty much what was going on around me. A plant in bloom, a tree having fallen, a picnic bench having been moved. But on this bright, sunny Saturday in February, I spotted some holly berries in what can only be described as a holly tree, not a bush. It is about 15 feet tall, and filled with bright red berries. A lovely sight. I knew there must be a male holly somewhere as a male/female pairing is necessary for forming berries.
The most surprising things about this holly tree is that I have not noticed it in the last 20 years since I have been walking a variety of dogs on this same path. It is right off the road, about 6 feet away, so why it hasn’t jumped out at me before is anyone’s guess. That one day I just happened to be looking up, I guess, and saw the berries.
(And – as an aside – perhaps this is the time to remark on how invasive English holly can be. Although lovely, once it establishes in forested areas, it is very hard to eradicate. It is considered a Class C invasive plant in Portland which means it has the potential of becoming a real problem. Holly thrives in sun and shade and the berries [seeds] are carried by the birds. So if you have one, please try to keep it under control.)
This got me thinking whether I was really as observant as I would like to be. What else have I been missing in my garden? What other interesting goings-on have been right under my nose all along? So off into the garden I went.
Some things are more obvious than others, like the heavenly aroma of the Sarcacocca that blooms in January and February. It fills up my senses each time I walk the path. Less obvious is the witch hazel ‘Diane’ because of a couple of reasons: the blooms are small and inconsequential, despite being abundant. And second, this plant is away from my normal path to and from the house. So that was a pleasant surprise as I went looking.
I also noticed the hardy fuchsia was done blooming and looking rather straggly. As were the grasses I had – on purpose – neglected to cut back last fall. Both of those could be cut back to about 6 inches which will spur on new growth. I used pruners on the fuchsia, but my hedge trimmers worked better on the grasses.
What else was going on? Of course, those darn little bittercress weeds were everywhere already. Time to find a nice day and get out to do some weeding before they set seed and spread even more. And I noticed a lot of buttercup leaves among the heuchera. They needed to be pulled as well.
So far, all of this was accomplished by looking down. Maybe now I needed to take that same path through the garden and look up.
I noticed a bird nest in the top of the coral bark maple. That was left-over from last year, so I want to be sure and watch to see what type of birds sets up housekeeping in it this year. If they do. I always like to draw birds to the garden, although I can’t put up feeders as they attract all sorts of vermin instead. I rely instead on other ways to attract birds like providing a safe haven and water.
I also noticed the bay laurel is getting to be unruly again. This may be the year when I take that plant all the way to the ground. Keeping it pruned just isn’t enough. It will be a major project, though, because it is so large, and I will need some help. But should I be able to cut even part of it back, it will improve my sunlight in the gardens.
There are lots of things going on in the garden, even in early March. By paying closer attention, perhaps I can get ahead in my spring garden cleanup.
