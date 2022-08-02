As I say almost every August, where does the time go? Seemed like only last week I was planting lettuce seeds and creating a new garden bed. Now we start into the dog days of August. Pretty much the only thing we need to worry about this month is to keep up with the weeding and slug control and be diligent about the watering.
We had talked a few weeks ago about irrigation. I mentioned that I prefer hand watering my gardens with a hose or watering can because that is the best time for me to really look at each and every plant and assess their health. I give each plant the water only it needs and make sure the roots are being soaked. But hand watering is not practical for everyone and so I want to talk this week about some alternatives.
To begin with, the term drip irrigation system refers to mechanical means of watering with or without timers. This includes sprinkler systems, soaker hoses, drip tapes, or emitter systems. For our purposes, it does not include hoses or watering cans.
Probably the simplest system is the soaker hose. They are hoses with tiny holes that lay along the ground and seep water slowly into the soil along their entire length. Some are hoses that don’t really have holes as such, but a type of material that simply seeps water. Soaker hoses or porous hoses aren’t suitable for sloped gardens for obvious reasons. If you have a vegetable garden, don’t buy the soaker hoses that are made from recycled rubber. But those are safe for flower beds. Soaker hoses can be left out all year as they are not affected by freezing. They may last as long as 3 to 5 years before they need replacing. But be aware that come next spring, you may have to flush them out with stronger than usual bursts of water to clear any soil particles that may have clogged the holes. These are best for gardens under 200 feet long as the water flow decreases after that.
Drip tapes are set up in straight lines and can be a great choice for vegetable gardens as they act similarly to soaker hoses. They are less expensive but also don’t last as long. Set them with the water holes facing up. You can cover the soaker hoses or drip tapes with mulch for a more finished look to the beds.
Emitter systems take a little longer to set up and are more complicated than soaker hoses. However, they are very efficient as to use of water and are economical as well. While soaker hoses seep all along their length whether there is a plant or not, emitters are fed from narrow hoses that can be placed throughout the flower and vegetable beds with an emitter at each plant. There are a variety of emitter types from a mist to a fast flow of water and all stages in between. The nice part is each plant can have its own type of emitter. This is a very popular method because it is water-saving. Emitter systems are more susceptible to freezing and so need to be lifted and stored at the end of the season.
Sprinkler systems can be valuable for watering lawns, although I can’t honestly recommend that. First of all, they use an amazing amount of water and need to be placed in such a way that they are not watering sidewalks or roads instead of gardens. While watering vegetable gardens is a good use of sprinklers, I am of the firm belief that watering lawns is a waste of precious water. My two cents only. When the fall rains come, the lawns will recover.
Also helpful when using irrigation systems is a good timer. There are cheap timers at around $30 that you will have to replace each year, but I recommend paying more ($100-$200) and getting one that will last. There are a few “smart timers” manufactured that can control watering for up to 8 zones. Some are WiFi connected, making for simpler programing.
If you are using a timer, you will need to do a little research as to how much water your hoses and/or sprinklers are putting out. Set a tin can in the garden under the hose or sprinkler and turn the water on a medium flow. Measure how long the water takes to fill the can to one inch. Your can then figure out how much water it will take to thoroughly water the plants and set the timer accordingly.
Drip irrigation systems keeps the plants’ roots moist while not wasting water on leaves. The roots stay moist but not soaked. But you will still need to monitor the system frequently to make sure lines aren’t clogged and the plants are getting the water they need.
I have often said over the last few years that someday water will become more valuable than gold. With climate change, that day is coming sooner rather than later. To paraphrase the Dali Lama, be water wise when possible. It is always possible.
