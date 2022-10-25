Gardening Matters: ‘Nevermore’

I always try to do a special Halloween column toward the end of October. Usually it is about spiders, but one year I did bats and last year I put together a pumpkin decoration using sedum. For 2022, I was trying to come up with something a little different to talk about. And I saw an ad for Halloween decorations that included crows and ravens. So I thought this might be the perfect time to learn a little bit about these amazing birds.
First, did you know a group of crows is called a “murder?” Right there we have something a little spooky to relate to these black birds. But I also learned this is a very misunderstood and intelligent bird.
Crows are a member of the genus Corvus, which also includes ravens and rooks. And they all belong to the family Corvidae that also includes magpies and jays. There are a lot of different sizes of crows and about 40 different species. The American crow is about 17.5 inches and weighs as much as 21 ounces. Common ravens – like the one in Edgar Allan Poe’s poem “The Raven”- are much larger, weighing in at 2.5 pounds and 26 inches long. Ravens have heavier bills and somewhat shaggy feathers around the throat. Ravens are easily distinguished from crows because their tails and wings come to a point instead of the straight tail of the crow. They also have a deeper voice.
Common ravens are world-wide and are found in Europe, Scandinavia, Asia, India, North Africa as well as throughout North America. They are also found in Central America as far south as Nicaragua. They like open spaces near seacoasts, mountain forests, riverbanks and even in the plains. American crows are found generally in agricultural lands as well as grasslands and open area with trees close by. But crows are residents of the suburbs and sometimes in cities.
One thing I particularly like about crows and ravens is their intelligence. Studies have shown crows remember humans who have been mean to them and they will teach other crows how to identify that person in the future. (Not unlike human behavior.) Ravens have a wide vocabulary of croaks, gurgles and a sharp “tok.” They also are smart enough to save items they think might be of value as a tool or bartering in the future.
Crows can be solitary or live in murders. If a crow is found dead, the rest of the murder will surround the deceased and try to figure out what killed their friend. Then the murder will band together to chase away any predators. This is called mobbing.
Although crows are well-known to famers as being pests that will devastate their crops, they also eat insect pests as well as forage dead animal carcasses and garbage. Crows and ravens are omnivores, meaning they eat almost anything: small mammals, reptiles, eggs, seeds, nuts, grains, mollusks, garbage, and sometimes other birds.
Crows often stay close to the area where they were born to mate and raise their families. This makes them “cooperative breeders.” The crows will defend offspring that aren’t necessarily their own, too. Mating pairs will jointly build a nest between 16 and 60 feet off the ground. They like to use branches, human hair, twine, bark, mosses and cloth to build and furnish their nests. They also are attracted to shiny objects like foil and even jewelry - if they can find it. The female will lay four or five eggs and sits on the nest for 18 days. When the chicks have reached the age of four weeks, they can leave the nest. But they return home so the parents can continue to feed them until they are 2 months old. Crows can live up to 14 years and ravens between 15 and 20 years, so the ones you saw last year are probably the same ones you see this year. Some varieties of crows will migrate, while others stay closer to home, only leaving to find warmer areas of their territory if the weather turns cold.
Ravens were considered to be harbingers of death, pestilence and disease long before Poe wrote his poem in 1845. But native peoples were also admiring of this bird because of its cleverness and bravery. The Native Americans of the Pacific Northwest Coast have trickster-transformer tales with Raven as a cultural hero that gives storied explanations of how humans came to be. He was known to recreate order from chaos. But, sometimes, that chaos was of his own creation.
These remarkable black birds, be they crows or ravens, deserve a lot of our respect and attention. Watch a murder of crows sometime and see them as they play games with each other during flight. Let’s make these symbols of good luck rather than bad.
