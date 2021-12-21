Tis four days before Christmas and I’m checking my list.
I want to make sure there is no one I missed.
The year’s gardening is over and all has been done.
As to slugs and snails…I admit they have won!
The tools are all cleaned and stored ‘til next spring.
The only life left – hummingbirds on the wing.
The dahlias are tucked away in their beds;
Wind aids all the grasses to bob their wee heads.
The roses are pruned; yard art put away.
Hosta beds have been cleaned, now a layer of hay.
When I think of the gifts a gardener would need
I go down my list and add to it “seeds.”
English friends Janet and Jane love planting those seeds.
So, an old-fashioned dibbler is all that they need.
For Linda who’s ready to throw in the towel,
Maybe she needs a shiny gold trowel.
Who could use a new leaf rake?
That goes on the list for Betty and Jake.
For Kristi, for Cammie, for Evelynn, for Ann
I need something special; I need a plan.
What do you think? What do you know?
I’ll bet they could use a new shovel or hoe.
For our sweet Rebecca, to bring her some glee:
A gardening tarp for hauling debris.
Can’t forget Sarah, is this too obscure?
To nourish her beds, a load of manure.
And to my missed Angels who watch from above:
Dear Sheila, Bob, Linda, Pam, Dottie, and Art
What else could I send but love
from my Heart.
For all faithful readers, gardeners or not,
A year full of flowers, veggies, and pots.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! (And a special thanks to Evelynn who gave me this idea!)
