A friend and fellow-gardener asked me a few weeks ago what type of fern she should plant at her home near Twin Rocks. It was a pretty easy answer as this is a second home and she was looking for some easy-to-care for ferns.

My first suggestion was the Sword fern (Polystichum munitum). These are the ferns we see everywhere in Tillamook County and especially along Route 6. They can get to be 4 feet tall and stay “evergreen.” By that I don’t mean evergreen as in a shrub or tree. But evergreen in that they don’t die back in the fall. They like the deep shade of the Coast Range forests, but I also have some that get morning sunlight and they thrive as well.

