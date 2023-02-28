A friend and fellow-gardener asked me a few weeks ago what type of fern she should plant at her home near Twin Rocks. It was a pretty easy answer as this is a second home and she was looking for some easy-to-care for ferns.
My first suggestion was the Sword fern (Polystichum munitum). These are the ferns we see everywhere in Tillamook County and especially along Route 6. They can get to be 4 feet tall and stay “evergreen.” By that I don’t mean evergreen as in a shrub or tree. But evergreen in that they don’t die back in the fall. They like the deep shade of the Coast Range forests, but I also have some that get morning sunlight and they thrive as well.
Sword ferns are used a lot in the floral industry and Oregon sword ferns are shipped all over the country for use in flower arrangements or wreaths. It is named for the smallest division of the fronds that look like a broad sword. They form a cluster so they are easy to spot in the woods. About the only maintenance they need is to cut back the browned fronds from last year to the fiddleheads before they start to uncurl.
But there are other native ferns that work well in deep shade, too. Licorice Ferns (Polypodium vulgare) are smaller than sword ferns, topping off at about 12 inches long. This is the evergreen fern you will see growing out of thick moss on tree trunks in the deep woods. They need moisture so you will see their rootstocks burrowing into the moss. In a summer with little rain, the licorice ferns may wither, but at the first autumn rain, they will reappear and remain green all winter. The rootstock have a licorice flavor, thus their name. Generally, the licorice fern we see most close to the coast is Polypodium scouleri, a sea-loving version. These don’t have the licorice flavored rootstocks, though, which is the easiest way to tell them apart.
The Shield ferns (Dryopteris genus) are larger ferns, growing up to three feet high. There are over 250 varieties in this genus. The most common shield fern in the Oregon wild is the oak fern (D. linnaeana) which has a triangular-shaped leaf that divides into three triangular leaflets. This fern is found occasionally at lower elevations but is more common in higher altitudes. In my garden I have a D. filix-mas, the male fern, that does quite well, although not native to the coast. This one gets to be about 3 feet high and has an attractive “spilt end” at its peak.
The spreading (triangular) Wood fern is another beautiful Dryopteris fern (D. dilatate). This one likes the shady, humus-rich, moist forests of western Oregon. The spreading Wood fern can be found often at the bases of trees. Some of these brightly colored green ferns are only a few inches high while others can top 2 feet. The fronds are lacy in their appearance with the lower leaves being the largest, giving it a triangular shape. These lower leaves are turned at a different angle than the upper leaves, making it easy to identify in the woods. There is also a Coastal Wood fern (D. arguta) that can be found within 100 miles of the coast. The Coastal Wood fern has very scaley leaves at its base and can grow larger than the Wood fern at up to 3 feet tall.
Maidenhair ferns (Adiantum pedatum) are some of my very favorite native ferns, but it does die back in the fall. It is a very delicate and lovely fern, held aloft by an erect, black, thread-like leafstalk. The roots are also black and fibrous, and each tiny leaf division is fringed along the upper edges. It forms a circular mass that increases slowly over the years. Its delicacy does not make it hard to grow in a garden, though, as long as it is given sufficient shade and moisture.
Another deciduous native fern is the Lady fern (Athyrium filiz-femina). It is a large and graceful fern, loving damp, shady spots in the garden. It can grow from 2 to 5 feet tall, taller in wetter spots with rich soils. The fronds of this fern are widest in the middle and evenly taper to both ends. Although they are said to do best in rich, damp soils in the forest, mine have thrived in part sun. The Lady ferns aren’t always ladies, though, and can spread rapidly and aggressively in the right conditions. Their fronds also turn brown in late summer and start to wilt. This is the time I cut them back almost to the ground. No need to worry about protecting these fiddleheads from cold weather. They do just fine.
Ferns are easy to care for, too. I cut my evergreens back in mid-March and my deciduous in October. No matter what type of shade you have in your garden, there is a fern to fill the space.
