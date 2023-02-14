Happy Valentine’s Day. Here we are at the midpoint of February already. Can gardening season be far behind? I do consider mid-February to be midpoint between the winter of January and the spring of March; kind of in-between time.
We had some very cold weather at the end of January and I was afraid I was going to lose some of my hellebores. The poor flowers were drooping their little heads. I did lose a Senecio, but that was due to my negligence in not taking it inside when I knew the temps were to dip below 30. Lesson learned. And the hardy fuchsias looked a little withered, too. But once the temperatures climbed back into the 40’s at night, all returned to almost normal.
I should know better than to worry about perennials as they are meant to survive a cold spell now and then. I was saddened for a couple of days but I felt better watching the hellebores perk up again. The daffodils and crocus are already sprouting leaves as they like a good cold snap. We do need to keep an eye on the soil and make sure the plants are getting enough water should the rains not return soon.
A nice day in February is actually a pretty good time to get some tasks done in the garden. For example, if you have a lawn, now is a good time to tune up the lawn mower and garden equipment so you are ready when the grass starts to get too high over the next couple of months. I do have a neighbor who mowed his lawn in mid-January and all I could think was “its too soon!” This is especially true if you are trying to attract certain pollinators. Grass that is a little wild for the first months of spring is a haven for bees. Thus we have “No Mow May” which is a campaign to encourage people to mow their lawns less in the Spring to allow those native bees to feed in a time when little else is in bloom. Started in the United Kingdom in 2019, this campaign has become popular in the States as well.
February is also a good time to have the soil tested to determine its nutrient needs. This is true for a new vegetable patch or an existing one. Check with your local Extension Office to see if they can direct you to having this done.
Think about this: if you are a “foodie,” it might be fun to put in an herb garden to harvest fresh herbs for cooking. Herbs are also interesting plants for the flower beds. Perfect herbs for the coastal garden are rosemary, lavender, parsley, sage, chives, and basil. Herbs like as much sun as you can give them, and protection from the wind. Plant annual herbs indoors now and transplant into the garden once the danger of frost has passed. Rosemary and lavenders are semi-woody shrubs and are okay outside all year. But the basil and parsley will need to be transplanted in warmer weather than February offers.
If you planted cover crops last fall in your veggie patch, February is the time to turn them under to fertilize the soil before planting.
I like to prune my deciduous Summer-blooming shrubs like fuchsia and Escallonia this month, too. I take the fuchsia down to about 8 inches and it always comes back with a vengeance. The Escallonia I usually prune to get the pathways cleared, although this year I am going to do a more serious pruning to reinvigorate it. No worries as this Summer-bloomer will also come back and reward you with blooms.
February is also a good time to plant new roses and to prune established ones. I like to cut back roses to about 15” and clear out the center of the plants for better circulation to prevent mildew and fungal diseases. I take out any branches that are less in diameter than a pencil, too. This puts new energy in the older branches which provide the rose blooms.
Of course, if you find that special February day when the air and the sun seem a little warmer, you can use it to clean out the potting sheds, too. I like to clean my pots as well as my tools so that I can jump right in when the weather turns really nice.
