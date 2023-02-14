Happy Valentine’s Day. Here we are at the midpoint of February already. Can gardening season be far behind? I do consider mid-February to be midpoint between the winter of January and the spring of March; kind of in-between time.

We had some very cold weather at the end of January and I was afraid I was going to lose some of my hellebores. The poor flowers were drooping their little heads. I did lose a Senecio, but that was due to my negligence in not taking it inside when I knew the temps were to dip below 30. Lesson learned. And the hardy fuchsias looked a little withered, too. But once the temperatures climbed back into the 40’s at night, all returned to almost normal.

