Twenty years ago, my sweet husband gifted me a trip to the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show in London. This is an annual big deal for anyone who loves flowers and gardening, so it was a wonderful and thoughtful gift for me. We spent a few days at the show and were able to squeeze in visits to some special friends while in the U.K. We have never made it back to Chelsea, and I really don’t want to go now with all the crowds. Of course, during Covid the Show was postponed but the BBC live-steamed the event in 2020 and 2021, and it returned to in-person viewing in 2022.
Fast-forward to 2023, when I realize my subscription to BritBox allowed me to live-stream the event here in the United States. Oh boy. The best part was I didn’t have to get up at 4 a.m. for four days to catch the live event…it was available for me to stream at my convenience. And stream it I did. Every day. Even watched repeats so I caught all the info. Several shows were hosted by my favorite British gardener Monty Don. His wit and plant knowledge are always fun to absorb. There were also interviews all week with the designers of the gardens and top British plant people. I learned a lot.
Chelsea is more than a flower show, though. It has garden designs for all types of spaces, from huge to big to small to balcony and patio and container styles. There is a giant pavilion where growers from all over the world come to show off their new plant varieties. Vendors line the paths where you can purchase plants, books, and garden art. In short, it is THE place to be the last full week in May each year, with even the royals making an appearance.
Garden designers are sponsored by all sorts of organizations and many times the completed garden is moved plant by plant, paving block by paving block, tree by tree to a location chosen by the sponsor. I can’t imagine that task! Not to mention the year-long work of designing, refining, and growing plants for the show. Or the ten-day installation of the gardens and displays.
Winners of the best gardens, the best displays, the best new plants and even the best sustainable garden product are all chosen by RHS judges. But probably the most coveted award is the People’s Choice Award for the best display garden. I discovered that I could review all the winners on the RHS website at www.rhs.org.uk.
One of the take-aways from the streamed programs was the incorporation of weeds into the garden landscape. Yep. Weeds. Into the garden landscape. And there is a great reason for this. Pollinators like bees and birds are out and about sometimes before nectar-rich flowers are. But weeds like buttercup, dandelion, and the little English daisies are showing up early for the bees to start feeding on.
The United Kingdom was one of the first to embrace “No-mow May” whereby people let the grasses - and weeds - in their lawns to keep growing without being mowed. This lets those pretty little daisies and the yellow buttercups and dandelions bloom their little heads off to attract bees. Yes, it may look a little untidy for a few weeks, but considering the fact that bee colonies all over the world are in decline, it seems like the least we can do. There are even signs in the UK that explain “my yard is a no-mow zone for May” so neighbors don’t get upset. In fact, many neighborhoods in the countryside are establishing no-mow May ordinances.
A recent article in Forbes states that dandelions were probably introduced into the Americas by the Pilgrims who brought them from Europe as a food and medicinal source. Although dandelions are reviled today in the US, they were considered a healthy source of food as they were nutritious and readily available, especially during the Great Depression. They aren’t considered invasive because they don’t displace native plants. But post World War II homeowners looked down on the plant as being a symbol of poverty, while lawns without dandelions were seen as the homeowner being wealthy enough to maintain a sea of unproductive green grass. The pollinators see it differently and rely on those weeds for their nutrition.
So, while it is too late for “no-mow May,” I am going to be a little less picky about getting those weeds out of my lawn and flower beds. But I will be selective as some of those weeds – think buttercup – can take over if given the chance. And bindweed. That’s always fair game for pulling.
