Twenty years ago, my sweet husband gifted me a trip to the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show in London. This is an annual big deal for anyone who loves flowers and gardening, so it was a wonderful and thoughtful gift for me. We spent a few days at the show and were able to squeeze in visits to some special friends while in the U.K. We have never made it back to Chelsea, and I really don’t want to go now with all the crowds. Of course, during Covid the Show was postponed but the BBC live-steamed the event in 2020 and 2021, and it returned to in-person viewing in 2022.

Fast-forward to 2023, when I realize my subscription to BritBox allowed me to live-stream the event here in the United States. Oh boy. The best part was I didn’t have to get up at 4 a.m. for four days to catch the live event…it was available for me to stream at my convenience. And stream it I did. Every day. Even watched repeats so I caught all the info. Several shows were hosted by my favorite British gardener Monty Don. His wit and plant knowledge are always fun to absorb. There were also interviews all week with the designers of the gardens and top British plant people. I learned a lot.

