Usually my column for the week before Halloween is about spiders and their helpfulness in the garden. But Joe Warren did such a nice job talking about spiders in the October 7th issue that I thought I would find a new scary topic this year: bats!
To my mind, bats are even scarier than spiders and I think this stems from the old wives’ tale I heard as a child that bats will land in your hair and make nests. Not sure what would be more frightening than that. Eek.
But I have learned a lot about bats in the last couple of months when a friend asked my husband Gary to build her a couple of bat boxes. Which, of course, he did.
First some myths I must dispel. The first two being that bats are blind and are flying mice. They are not blind. In fact, they can see as well as humans and maybe a little better as they can see in low-light conditions. They are equipped with echolocation which is a type of sonar by which they do their best to navigate away from people and toward flying insects, their primary meal. If a bat swoops toward your head, it is not because they want to build a nest in your hair. They are more likely hunting the fly or mosquito hovering near you. Their built-in sonar is much, much more efficient than anything humans have devised and it allows them to fly rapidly in total darkness.
Bats are also not related to rodents of any kind. They are quite shy and intelligent. Most bats only give birth to one live offspring – called “pups” - each year and they can live from 25 to 40 years. Oregon bats eat only insects. The vast majority of bats are not vampire bats (there are only 3 species of vampire bats and they live in South America) and are not interested in drinking blood. The other 1097 species eat fruit, nectar, pollen and insects. In fact, bats are very important pollinators. A very few will eat frogs or fish. Oh, and vampire bats are more interested in the blood of just about any other animal than humans.
While all bats are not carriers of rabies, they can – like most mammals – contract the disease. They are wild animals and might bite in fear if you try to touch them. This is especially true if you find a grounded bat as they are probably ill – not necessarily from rabies – and should not be handled.
A couple of fun facts I learned is that bats are the only flying mammal and they can fly up to 100 miles each night at a speed of 25 to 30 mph. Their “pups” are able to fly two to five weeks after they are born, depending on the species.
There are 15 different species of bats in Oregon and eight of those 15 are Oregon Conservation Strategy species. That means they are declining in numbers or are at-risk due to small populations. The California myotis, fringed myotis, long-legged myotis, silver-haired bats, Townsend’s big-eared bats are a few of the Conservation bats that can be found along the coast, although because they are on the conservation list, they are not easily found.
Some of Oregon’s bats occur only east of the Cascades or in southern and central parts of the state, so I will focus on bats that you might find near your home.
The California Myotis is light brown/blond and has dark ears and feeds on flies and moths. In the summer, the females will join a “maternity colony” of other females and give birth to one live offspring. They spend the winter in caves or buildings…or bat houses.
The Long-eared Myotis is a pale blond or light reddish color. Found mostly in coniferous forests throughout the state, it is known to enter buildings through open windows or doors and forage for moths therein. It will roost during the day in buildings or caves and other man-made structures (barns, garages) or even in hollow trees.
One of the largest bats in Oregon is the Big Brown Bat, a dark brown bat with a wingspan of 13 to 14 inches. This bat has a slower flight speed and so is easier to identify than faster bats that speed by. They are more active in winter than other bats and prefer human-made structures for roosting during the day. They can be found all over the state but, west of the Cascades, the big brown bats prefer mixed deciduous and coniferous forests.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has a great web page with lots more fun facts, bat house instructions, and White Nose Syndrome, a fungal infection which is causing vast die-offs of bat species. Find the ODFW bat info at: www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/living_with/bats.asp . Another good website is www. batworld.org with lots of information about saving bat populations.
