Okay, all you procrastinators out there. Time to get serious about the gardeners on your holiday gift list. You really don’t have time to shop online or have things mailed anymore, but don’t worry, there are still a few options.
First of all, Tillamook County is home to some great florists so you can stop in and find something that is sure to delight your friends and family. There is also an option of buying fresh flowers and a vase and putting together your own arrangement. Throw in a few freshly cut branches of salal or juniper, and you have a lovely gift. Please don’t expect the florists to make one up for you, though, as they will be busy creating and making deliveries of orders they have had for weeks. You are on your own with this one.
We also have two nice hardware stores that carry lots of tools and garden implements, Kimmel’s and Rosenberg’s. Not too many people would think about shopping for Christmas in a hardware store unless they were buying power tools. But you can find trowels, garden hoses, planting cages, and even fertilizer and slug bait. Believe me, any Tillamook gardener would appreciate a box of slug bait, as strange a gift as it may seem. One of my favorite gifts was from my dear father-in-law who gifted me with what he called a “lady’s shovel.” It is really called a floral shovel. It has the regular long handle, but the blade is narrow and a little bit shorter. It is great for transplanting when a big shovel would damage surrounding plants. I still have mine, although it has been over 20 years since Dad Albright gave it to me. I think of him with love every time I use it.
We also have several nice nurseries in Tillamook County to choose from. Hidden Acres Greenhouse is on South Prairie Road south of the Air Museum. They have a nice selection of garden art, pots, stepping stones and wind chimes. Some of my favorite gifts are their handcrafted stone spirals and circles, although they are a tad pricey unless you are buying for that special gardener. But they also have wreaths, centerpieces and some holiday-themed items made with fresh greens.
Joan Sager owns and operates Rainforest Nursery, next to Alice’s Restaurant on Route 6 east of Tillamook. Joan is one of my favorite nurserywomen and I love conversing with her because she really knows her stock and has excellent suggestions. She finds plants she knows will do well on the coast and takes excellent care of them until they find their “forever home.”
And we can’t forget Monkey Business 101 on Highway 101 near Cloverdale. Barbara knows a lot about her plants and she specializes in monkey puzzle trees from Chile but also hostas, day lilies, native and deer-resistant plants. The nursery will be open Christmas Eve. Barbara also recommends the sweetly-scented pink jasmine if you are looking for a climber. She has camellias – nice for winter color - and, her asparagus is also ready. Barbara said her bare-root fruit trees arrive in January, so a gift certificate might be a great idea here.
(I would also like to recommend Sandy’s Nursery on Highway 101, but they seem to be more in the landscaping business these days than the plant or gift shop business.)
Speaking of which, gift certificates are a perfect gift. One thing about gardeners is that we are great at delayed gratification. Or else why would we plant a tiny seed, no bigger than a period at the end of a sentence, and expect it to become a carrot? You can get certificates in almost any denomination and they give the recipient a chance to pick what they would like. Certificates can be used on seeds, plants, garden art, tools or fresh flowers, depending on where you get them. Most of the businesses I have listed are more than happy to put one together for you. And in this day and age when everyone is trying to recover from the Covid and economic downturn, it is especially nice to be able to support a local business or two.
I know this will be an unusual holiday season for us all. No seeing family, no mall shopping, no Christmas or New Year’s Eve parties to celebrate with friends. But it is a good time for reflection of the past year and what good things happened during the pandemic. We also need to have hope for the future. Take a few moments each day to call, email or even write an honest-to-goodness letter to a friend to let them know you are still thinking of them even if you can’t meet in person. It will make them happy and I assure you will be happier, too. We have to take care of ourselves and each other.
I wish all my readers a very happy - and very safe - holiday and a better year in 2021!
