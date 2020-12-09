Since Thanksgiving was so late this year, and since this has been a very strange year for shopping, most of Gift Guide Part 1 for 2020 will be for gifts you can find online and that can be easily shipped. The second part of the Gift Guide will be published very close to Christmas, so those gifts will be ones you can find – and give – locally. So much to think about!
I always seem to start with catalogs from Gardeners’ Supply because they always have so many useful gardening gifts. Easily found at www.gardeners.com, I can guarantee you will find something for your garden enthusiast. From tools and supplies for raised beds and vegetable gardens to birding and items for senior gardeners, the reasonably priced items are sure to please. But there is a lot more for those who aren’t serious gardeners.
Let’s start with the extensive selection of amaryllis offered this year. From the Amaryllis ‘Rose Cybister’ with its spikey petals to the more traditional A. ‘Monaco’ and its deep-red flowers, these are sure to bring joy over the holidays and far into January, 2021 with their long-lasting blooms. They range in price from about $25 to $70, depending on the size and type of pot included. Gardeners’ Supply also has a wide range of potted blooming flowers that include azaleas, tulips, and evergreen table-top trees that can be planted outside after the holidays. Shipping is pretty reasonable and if you spend $99 or more, shipping is free, but don’t wait to send in your order as these tend to sell out quickly.
Kinsman Company (www.kinsmangarden.com) has a lovely array of gifts for the garden devotee this year as well. From charming glass wind chimes that are shaped like jelly fish to soaps and hand creams from Kew Gardens in London, there are lots of things that will please the gardeners on your shopping list. One of my favorite gifts from Kinsman is their “Posey Pots.” These are small (6” wide by about 2” tall), orb-shaped ceramic pots with a variety of holes in the top that will hold small stems or branches of flowers. The large hole in the center is for adding water or for larger stems. They make an instant arrangement for a centerpiece or bedside. These are less than $20 each and come in 4 colors.
Also from Kinsman are hand-blown art glass terrariums for showcasing shells, sea glass, air plants or wherever your imagination leads you. The round-bowl terrariums are about 7” in diameter with a 4” opening at the top to place your treasures. They are swirled with cobalt or teal blues and would be charming to be filled by the gift-or or the gift-ee. These are only $32.95, plus shipping.
As an aside, Kinsman used to have a warehouse on Third Street in Tillamook, near the Fairgrounds. That’s where I first learned of them and started buying their products. They are high quality and I have never been disappointed. Sad when they left, I now shop online from a catalog they mail regularly.
A new catalog I received this year is one from Garrett Wade (www.garrettwade.com). It is a very general tool catalog and I almost tossed it away but I noticed as I leafed through it that they have some very nice, high quality pruning tools. They have a professional-grade pruning saw that I may put on my list to Santa. It is almost 15 inches long and has a closed handle to protect your hands. The blades have tri-grind Japanese-style teeth. Made in the United States, I can see this saw doing a quick job on almost anything I might need a pruning saw for. This one is $58, plus shipping, but there is a larger and a smaller version.
Garrett Wade also has a ratcheting hand pruner for $23.50, or for $29.95 with a leather case for your belt. These look pretty handy for those branches that are just a little too big for normal pruners. I can’t personally vouch for this company, but they have great reviews and have been around for 45 years. They also offer free 90-day returns.
My last gift idea comes from my friend Marty who ordered a lovely personalized garden slate from www.Paintedgardenva.com. They have a wide variety of slates and can include paintings of your favorite flower or pet along with names or welcome greetings. This may take a little while since they are all hand created, so get that order in as soon as you can.
The nice thing about online shopping is that you can have your gift shipped directly to friends and relatives. This results in safe “no contact gift delivery” on your part. Don’t forget to add some things on your list to Santa while you are shopping for others. You have earned something special for yourself this year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.