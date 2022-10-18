Get that journal out

I have written several times about the importance of keeping a gardening journal before we start to make changes to our gardens. And while it would seem January is the best time to start a journal to get into the habit of keeping one, any time is a good time to start. And the end of the gardening season might be the best time of all.

“Why?” you ask. Autumn is the time when plants start to fold up shop for the winter, but it can also be a time of reflection as to what worked and what didn’t work in the Spring and Summer. For example, what slug baits worked best for you? For me it was the coffee grounds I would spread around vulnerable plants all season.

