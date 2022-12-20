Good news! The Tillamook Master Gardeners have extended their registration deadline to January 4, 2023.
We are now just a few days away from Christmas which means our shopping needs to move from the internet to local businesses. And we do have some charming local shops in our communities where you can find garden-related gifts. But you may need to reevaluate and think “outside the potting shed.”
For example, there are lots of local stores that carry unique items that could be used as garden art. Steppingstones are one idea and there are styles for a range of gardens. I like to gift garden fairies when I find cute ones. If they make me smile, chances are your gardener friend will smile, too. And did you know those garden gnomes – dating from the 13th and 16th centuries - bring good luck and protection from “evil forces” when placed at the entrance of a garden?
For a beach-themed garden, local seashore shops also carry lots of cement figures like seahorses, pelicans, sea gulls and even a gargoyle or two. Just depends on what interests your gardener. Little did I suspect my daughter-in-love was enchanted by dragons until she spotted one in the outside display area of a popular Rockaway Beach store. I was gifted a hand-crafted wooden pelican a few years ago, and while I don’t put her outside, I enjoy her every day, reminded of someone who knows I love pelicans.
Other stores along the coast feature air plants (Tillandsia species) that require no soil, just a thorough soaking once a week. I love these little plants because they have such a tropical feel, and because I can put them on a seashell or in a glass jar and use them as decorations. It may take a little research before you hit those shops in Manzanita, but worth the trip.
Tillamook County also has an assortment of great florists and floral shops that may offer just the right gift. Think beyond amaryllis and poinsettia -which are seasonal - and move to something that can be enjoyed all year. A growing plant is always welcome and since winter is the time when we gardeners start to get garden-withdrawal, a house plant or two might be a perfect gift. Dish gardens are lovely gifts and will give a bit of cheer to the gray days of winter. There are a few that have blooms, but most houseplants are grown more for foliage, so try to find one with attractive leaves. Most of the florists realize plants in a dish garden need to have the same growing conditions of soil type, light and water. It will help the florists to help you if you have an idea of the light source available. You probably don’t want to get a full-sun dish garden if its going in a dark corner, or a cactus garden meant to be placed in a humid bathroom. Some florists will also deliver within the county, but I recommend an in-person visit so you can see what you are buying. Lots of price ranges here, too.
Now we have thought outside the potting shed, let’s go inside that shed for a few more ideas. These are items you can find in the local hardware stores or big box stores. Thera are lots of tools gardeners use like spades, trowels, cultivating forks, and pruners. Most gardeners have their own idea of right when it comes to tools, though. So, unless you know specifically what they use, best to go more with accessories than tools. One example is a sharpener for those pruners and loppers. Good ones can range in cost from $10 to $20 and some are even geared to include different angles so they can be used on a variety of tools. Tool belts or tote bags are also helpful, especially for a beginning gardener. And you can’t go wrong with a selection of gardening gloves. An assortment of types of gloves (nitrile, leather, long gauntlet) tucked into a tote bag would be an excellent gift for an experienced or beginning gardener.
Being a little creative this year will not only give pleasure to the gardeners on your list but also support local businesses.
Wishing you and your loved ones a most wonderful Holiday Season! ~ Carla
