As always, my December columns will be some ideas for gifts for the gardeners on your Christmas list. They are my favorite columns to write in a year as I like finding new things to suggest.
A gardening friend suggested a couple of gifts to include in this year’s guide. One was a set of garden markers that she found through Gardeners’ Supply (gardeners.com). When I checked them out, there were a wide variety of sizes and material choices as well as price ranges. For example, the tall zinc-coated ones were $22 for a set of 25. Small copper ones were 10 for $15. Slate markers were on sale for $15 for a set of 12. So you could find a size and look for even the pickiest gardener. They might be fun to use as package tags, too, especially the ones you can wipe off and reuse.
The Gardeners’ Supply home page had a whole feature on providing shelter and respite for our pollinators which I thought was great since pollinators are so important in our gardens. Bee and butterfly habitats, bird feeders and bird baths, and even bird houses can be found here. Lots of good ideas as well as gifts. There is a pollinator protection page in their Force for Good section in the subcategory “Causes We Believe In.” Lots of helpful information there. Gardeners’ Supply also has a wide array of sets for starting seeds, including grow lights and shelves. I saw in their “new” section a very cool wooden bamboo basket that can be inverted to be a garden stool. This one was a little pricey at $70, but worth it for that special gardener. It’s pretty, too.
There are other companies that carry gardening supplies, but Gardeners’ is probably the best-known and the company I have had the best luck with. Having said that, I found a really clever – and pretty - rain gauge on Gardener’s Edge website. It is called a floating rain gauge and can be found for about $32 at https://www.gardenersedge.com/worlds-coolest-rain-gauge-24-resin/p/RRB24. There are lots of other rain gauges, though, for much less cost. It all depends on how much you are willing to spend. But I highly recommend giving a rain gauge to any Pacific Northwest Coastal gardener. Good information and fun to keep track of the amount of rain we actually get in our yards.
Now for a great gift for that special person that wants to learn more about gardening on the North Oregon Coast: the Tillamook Master Gardener classes. I heard from the incoming President Cammy Hickman that there is a deadline for applying this year of December 16, so I want to feature that in this column. The Tillamook County Master Gardener Association is back to holding in-person (or online) training starting on January 5, 2023 and running weekly until April 2nd. The location will be the OSU Extension Office at 4506 Third Street in Tillamook and will include just about everything you need to know to become a better gardener. When the class finishes, you (or your giftee) will be asked to volunteer for 40 hours to help others in the community. I know that sounds like a lot, but you have a year to accomplish it and it goes by faster than you think. You can volunteer at the Learning Garden, the farmers’ markets, community gardens and many other TCMGA activities. Its also a great way to meet new people with like interests; I know that from experience. Cost is $150 which includes the Sustainable Gardening Handbook. There are also several scholarships available. (Contact Sarah Ostermiller at sarahostermiller@oregonstate.edu for more information on those.) You can also visit www.tillamookmastergardeners.com for full descriptions and a schedule of classes. There is an online application at https://beav.es/5Ao, or you can register your giftee in person at the Extension Office. By the way, this is a great gift for yourself, too. But don’t forget that deadline.
I am going to do some shameless self-promotion now. I have written a new book called Four Seasons in the Pacific Northwest Coastal Garden. This book is more of a personal journey than was my first book, which was more of a guide to gardening. I spent two years working on this book, beginning during the Covid-19 lockdown when all we could do was garden. It was a journey of love and I am thrilled with the final product. Maybe your gardener will be as well. This book is filled with photos of my garden. This high-quality paperback is available from my website gardeningmatterstillamook.com. The cost is $28.95 plus $5 if I need to ship it. If you live in Tillamook County, I can also arrange to meet you to deliver a copy if you email me at gardeningmatterstillamook@gmail.com. Or you can find copies at the Garibaldi Museum.
Next time, I will find some ideas from local shops since it will be too close to Christmas for shipping.
