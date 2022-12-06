Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

As always, my December columns will be some ideas for gifts for the gardeners on your Christmas list. They are my favorite columns to write in a year as I like finding new things to suggest.

A gardening friend suggested a couple of gifts to include in this year’s guide. One was a set of garden markers that she found through Gardeners’ Supply (gardeners.com). When I checked them out, there were a wide variety of sizes and material choices as well as price ranges. For example, the tall zinc-coated ones were $22 for a set of 25. Small copper ones were 10 for $15. Slate markers were on sale for $15 for a set of 12. So you could find a size and look for even the pickiest gardener. They might be fun to use as package tags, too, especially the ones you can wipe off and reuse.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What's for Christmas Dinner?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What's for Christmas Dinner?

You voted: