I do enjoy the gardens in August, but for reasons that are different from the rest of the year. By August, the heavy-lifting in the garden is done and there are no more big projects to tackle. New plants are in and doing well, and the plants that needed to be moved were moved in the Spring. I certainly don’t want to be moving anything now when the weather is so hot and dry. That would only guarantee more watering until the plants were established.
August instead brings maintenance to the garden: pulling bindweed daily (a chore that never ends) and buttercup from the flower beds about once a week keeps them in check. I occasionally will prune back a stray branch of the escallonia or the Japanese maples, but that is a pleasure for me and not a chore.
Watering deeply about every seven days and keeping the hanging baskets and pots watered more frequently is about all that needs done now. I prefer to water by hand rather than drip irrigation because that way I can see what else needs to be done in the garden as well as treating each plant with the amount of water it needs. More for the Japanese maples and ligularia, less for the succulents and sedums.
There are a few things we need to be concerned about in August and one of them is the possibility of fires. Tillamook County is not immune to fire, even as close to the ocean as we are. We are all aware of the infamous Tillamook Burns from 1933 to 1951. In September of 2020, we were reminded of the possibilities of fire when it struck the Idaville area and in Lincoln County as well.
We can act now to help keep our gardens fire-resistant, as no garden can be fire-proof. First thing is to prune branches that touch or overhang the house. Keeping branches at least six feet off the ground will also keep flames traveling along the ground from climbing into the trees and onto the house. Also, shrubs should be pruned away from buildings and, even better, to plant them at least five feet away from the house. Low-growing plants can be planted closer if they are ones that contain a lot of moisture.
Keep debris like dried leaves, grass and pine needles raked up and disposed of away from the house, too. Don’t forget to clean your gutters of dried debris, and this goes for flat roofs on carports or porches as well. Try not to use plants with a lot of oils, sap or resin around the house or outbuildings. Scotch broom comes to mind as it is highly flammable. Instead, find plants with a lot of moisture in their leaves. Our OSU Extension Office has a great guide to fire-resistant plants in their publication “Fire Resistant Plants for Home Landscapes.” You can get a downloadable pdf for only $3 by going to https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/pnw590 or stop by the Extension Office at 4506 Third Street in Tillamook.
Keep your lawns mowed and your plants healthy by being diligent about watering. Remove any dead branches or leaves that might serve as fuel for a fire. Water restrictions being a possibility anywhere these days, you might want to consider a xeriscaped garden using plants that have low water requirements. Also, avoid mulching next to the house or out-buildings with bark or leaf mulches. Instead, use gravel, rocks or pebbles in those areas.
Be extra careful when using your firepit or charcoal or gas grill. It is very easy for fires to spread rapidly in dry conditions when a wind picks up unexpectedly. Do I have to say this goes for fireworks as well? Tillamook currently has a county-wide burn ban that has been in effect since July 15. This means no burn barrels or open debris pile burning until further notice. Residents that feel they need to burn during this time will need to contact their local fire departments to see if they can qualify for a burn permit.
And finally, use common sense! Don’t place your wood pile next to the house even if it means a little extra walk in the rain and cold during winter months. Propane tanks should also be kept a distance away if at all possible. And when you are refilling your gas-powered lawnmower, do so in an area that is not flammable like a paved or gravel driveway. Keep watering hoses nearby and in good condition so you are ready for an emergency.
The specter and destruction of the Bootleg Fire is in the back of everyone’s mind and we certainly don’t want a fire of any kind in our neighborhoods. So please be careful out there.
