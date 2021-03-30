I had a friend ask recently, “Do you always cut your sword ferns back in the spring?” My answer was a resounding “Oh, yes!”
The reason I cut back my ferns each spring is strictly aesthetic. I don’t like the dull green and brown ferns as much as when they are new and a bright green. It doesn’t hurt the plant to leave the old fronds on, but it just doesn’t look as nice. Some of the sword ferns in my garden seemed to turn brown earlier than usual this year, so I felt good about getting to them in early March. Usually, I wait until mid-March to cut them back. This gives the tender fiddleheads a little extra protection if the weather turns cold.
Western Sword Ferns, for the novice coastal gardener, are the large, iconic native ferns you see growing in large clusters along the hillsides along Route 6 as you head into Portland and throughout the Pacific Northwest. They are called sword ferns because their fronds resemble a broad sword; their botanical name is Polystichum munitum. They grow from a central point in a clump, putting out fronds (leaves) that can grow to three or four feet long.
The Western Sword Fern loves a deep rainforest, but is equally at home in a garden. In fact, they are happy almost everywhere in the coastal garden, sun or shade, as long as they have sufficient moisture and acidic soil. They are easy to grow and easy to maintain and don’t spread by runners or offshoots like so many ferns do. All you need to do is cut the old fronds back each spring to rejuvenate the plant into putting out bright green new fronds. These fronds rise from what look like a circle of hairy knuckles that are called fiddleheads. Sword ferns don’t need fertilized and they generally don’t need additional water once they are established.
Sword ferns are not the spreading bullies that Lady Ferns can be if they are not kept in check. Sword ferns are well-behaved if placed in an area that they can grow and spread their fronds. They can overshadow smaller plants like violets or primrose, so don’t plan on planting that type of plant around their base.
While sword ferns are often referred to as “evergreen,” they really aren’t in the sense that a tree or shrub is evergreen. Instead, in this case evergreen means they don’t lose their leaves and die back to nothing in the fall like Lady Ferns, Maidenhair Ferns or Japanese Painted Ferns do. They retain their fronds until they produce new ones so the old ones can brown and die back. If you are driving along Route 6 in March, this stage of the ferns becomes obvious as they are totally brown.
If you have not already cut back your sword ferns – and other “evergreen” ferns, now is the time to do so. No doubt the fiddleheads will have started to unfurl and become real fronds. This makes it a little harder to cut back the browned ferns, but with some patience, you can still freshen up those plants.
If you are too late and the fiddleheads have unfurled into a full-blown frond, the older fronds can still be cut back. But by this time, it gets to be really tedious. You have to gently push the bright green new fronds to the side to get to the older, browned fronds. And if you wait long enough, the brown fronds can be removed by a gentle tug.
I always cut back my deciduous ferns (as mentioned above: Lady ferns, Maidenhair ferns, Painted ferns) in the fall as they get ugly quickly. The only drawback with that is that I then forget what is planted there and will oftentimes try planting another perennial on top of the sleeping ferns. Which is a good reason mapping your garden can be a real help in locating what dies back in the winter. (Hostas are another example.) And therein lies another column!
As you can see from these “before” and “after” photos, giving the sword ferns a hard pruning can seem a little scary. But, trust me, they will be looking lush and beautiful in a few weeks and stay that way into the summer and fall. And you will have the pleasure of watching the fiddleheads slowly unfurl into vivid green fronds.
