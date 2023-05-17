I had a notice in my inbox a week ago to alert gardeners to the presence of the emerald ash borer beetle now found in Washington County, Oregon. Oregon State University Extension likes to inform gardeners when a new or invasive species is found because gardeners are in tune with their environment and often notice these things sooner than a non-gardener. So, when the emerald ash borer (EAB) was noticed in Western Oregon last year, it was a no-brainer to get the word out, even though it will most affect landowners and land managers.
The EAB is a particularly invasive species and can cause dramatic damage, especially in forested areas and along riparian zones. This species of insect affects all ash species in North America, including our native Oregon ash. So those landowners who have ash on their properties should consider ways to protect their trees before the borers set in.
During the early stages of infestation, trees can appear healthy. In fact, it can take up to six years to kill the tree. But once the insect takes hold, the tree will decline rapidly, despite looking healthy.
EAB is a host-specific pest, feeding on trees in the Oleaceae which includes ash, olive trees and fringe trees. Although the mountain-ash and Russian olive sound like they are in the Oleaceae family, they are not, so no need to worry if these are the trees you have.
According to the OSU Extension website, there are 3 things affected landowners can do to help stop the spread. The first – and most dramatic but also most practical – is to remove the ash trees. Its can be less expensive to remove the tree before it dies and it provides the space to replant a different type of tree. But replacing a live tree with a sapling has the disadvantage of reducing erosion control, shade and wildlife habitat. Removal should be done when the EAB is dormant, usually October through March, so you don’t spread the live beetles. And if you were unlucky enough to be a quarantined area, you can’t take the ash remnants out of that quarantine. Currently, there is no mandate in Oregon to remove or treat for EAB. Instead, the state is encouraging landowners to evaluate their options and act accordingly.
The second action is to treat high-value ash trees with systemic insecticides. This will be expensive as it needs to be done by a professional and will need to be repeated every few years. It is considered effective, though, especially if you catch EAB in early stages of infestation. This will probably be determined by how many trees are affected and in how large an area as well as how valuable the trees are.
And the last action is inaction: do nothing and let the tree die. But that means removal of a dead tree which can be hazardous in itself. But dead trees need to be removed before the fall and endanger people or property.
Even if you do not own land with ash trees on it, you should learn to recognize what an ash tree looks like as well as how to identify the EAB. Then share what you have learned with friends and neighbors. If you do spot an emerald ash borer, you can report the location to the Oregon Invasive Species Council on their website at: www.oregoninvasiveshotline.org where they have a form you can easily fill out.
To learn more about this beetle as well as other gardening topics, OSU has a series of live webinars called Growing Oregon Gardeners that is free and held the second Tuesday of each month, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM. The topic for May 9th was “Forest Foe: How You Can Help Slow the Emerald Ash Borer” and was presented by Alex Gorman who is a member of the statewide task force that is looking at infestations of EAB. But OSU also records these webinars and they are available on the Growing Oregon Gardeners website shortly after they are originally broadcast. Check it out at: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/growing-oregon-gardeners-level-series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.