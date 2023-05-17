I had a notice in my inbox a week ago to alert gardeners to the presence of the emerald ash borer beetle now found in Washington County, Oregon. Oregon State University Extension likes to inform gardeners when a new or invasive species is found because gardeners are in tune with their environment and often notice these things sooner than a non-gardener. So, when the emerald ash borer (EAB) was noticed in Western Oregon last year, it was a no-brainer to get the word out, even though it will most affect landowners and land managers.

The EAB is a particularly invasive species and can cause dramatic damage, especially in forested areas and along riparian zones. This species of insect affects all ash species in North America, including our native Oregon ash. So those landowners who have ash on their properties should consider ways to protect their trees before the borers set in.

