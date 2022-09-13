Dahlia time!

September already! Another growing season coming to an end. I think my annuals are glad to see cooler weather since they have been blooming vigorously all spring and summer long. I had diligently fed and watered them but now they are starting to look a little sad. I think they need a rest. Little by little I have been pulling out petunias, bacopa, and nasturtiums and now the baskets are looking a tad empty. I had also planted some small grasses and some heuchera so at least there is something there when I pull the annuals. I will probably tuck some pansies in the baskets as they like cooler weather.

But the gardens are by no means done for the year. My rudbeckia are still blooming and should continue to do so until a frost. The hardy fuchsia are still attracting hummingbirds and bees on a nice, warm fall day. And the dahlias, of course, are finally coming into their own. It has been a late year for mine, due partly to the rainy spring. But last fall was also the very first time I didn’t dig up the dahlias to store. Instead, I left them in their raised bed. So I am not sure who is at fault, but I do know I will be digging them this year.

