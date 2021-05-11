In this unsettled second spring of Covid when infection numbers seem to be increasing again, I have found I am still reluctant to shop in person at a nursery. In any year, May in a nursery is always a time of increased shoppers and I am not really ready to be around hordes of people even though I have had both vaccines and passed my two-week goal. Most of the larger nurseries are requiring masks and limiting visitors, but even so, it seems garden shoppers all gather near the same plants, be it annuals, vegetable starts or perennials. And if we have to wait in line to get in or get out, well, I don’t feel safe there, either.
So what is the solution? There are a few possibilities.
First, shop locally where we don’t have the big crowds they do in the cities. Local nurseries will still require masks and social distancing, but shopping locally has the added benefit of supporting the local business owners. Tillamook County has several good nurseries and now even a native plant nursery in North Tillamook County. They may have reduced stock and restricted hours due to Covid, but it is worth calling or stopping by to see what each one has.
Last spring, I so missed plant shopping, and even if the nurseries were open (and most of them weren’t), I didn’t feel like risking being out with people. So, as I did so often last year, I turned to the internet and found very good reviews about a California-based nursery called Annie’s Annuals and Perennials. When they sent me a catalog, I tried four different plants: a couple of perennials and a couple of annuals. I was amazed at how lovely the plants were and how well packaged. And they even used bio-degradable packing peanuts. The perennials are doing great and one of the annuals is still thriving a year later.
I placed another order earlier this spring and, again, it was very well-packaged. I did have an issue with the condition of the plants as one was a very spikey agave and, despite the packing, had poked several holes in the leaves of the other succulent. A call to the Customer Service resulted in a happy customer who is now very pleased with the company and my order. I highly recommend this nursery if you are looking for unusual plants that do well on the Oregon Coast. Find them at www.anniesannuals.com.
There are several other good nurseries that have great online shopping experiences. I have personally used Mountain Crest Gardens for a succulent order and was very pleased. But not all mail order companies are created equal. So before I shop online, I go to www.davesgarden.com and go to the Garden Watchdog page to read the reviews. Dave’s Garden has compiled thousands of nursery ratings over the years from people all over the country. Be sure and note the location and date of where and when the reviews were submitted so you can compare apples to apples.
There is a lot to be said for Dave’s Garden other than reviews of nurseries. They have a program by which you can join (free) and take advantage of the huge plant, bird and bug files they have amassed or use the “PlantScout” to track down a specific plant you heard about but can’t find. Dave’s Garden has been in operation since 2000 and the site has members from all over the world. The site offers a safe place to communicate with others for advice, shared experiences, or even to trade seeds and plants.
Another solution for nursery avoidance is to get the word out to family and friends that you are looking to trade some plants from your garden for plants from theirs. This is also a nice way to start your “friendship garden” with plants that have come from people you love and respect. I can go around my garden and see many plants from friends like Sheila, Cris, Patty, and Lynn and it reminds me how much I care for them. The only caveat I have with this type of trading is to make sure the plants you are trading are healthy, disease- and pest-free and don’t have any “freeloaders” (especially slugs and snails) inside the pots.
We all need to stay safe so we can get beyond this pandemic and be comfortable going out with people to restaurants, shopping and - of course - to nurseries again. I so look forward to that day!
(Follow my new Facebook page “Gardening Matters” for local tips and a chance to share your garden photos, too.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.