I have been writing “Gardening Matters” for almost 20 years and I realized the other day that I haven’t done a column on Scotch broom in all those years. Since it blooms in May, I thought this was a perfect time to explore this plant and what we can do to control it.
First a bit of history. Scotch broom (Cytisus scoparius) is native to the British Isles (as well as parts of North Africa and Europe, including the Ukraine) thus the common name. It was said to be introduced on Vancouver Island, British Columbia when a sea captain brought 3 plants over from Scotland to help the governor of the island feel more at home. Since it has no natural restraints in the Pacific Northwest, it has run rampant along the Washington and Oregon coasts since the late 1800’s. It went from being an ornamental plant to one used by governments as erosion control. Scotch broom now covers an extensive area west of the Cascades and Sierra Nevada mountains from BC to California from those original 3 plants.
This member of the pea family forms dense thickets that compete with natives for sunlight and water. Because it can spread to be so thick, it impacts nutrient levels and is toxic to livestock, although it is rarely grazed due to that fact. A single plant can produce up to 30,000 seeds and those seeds can stay viable in the ground for 30 years. It is now found on the east coast of the United States as well as along the Pacific Coast, Montana and Idaho.
Now I will be the first to admit how pretty this plant can be from a distance. The bright yellow flowers that bloom this month stand out among the harvested Douglas fir forests as well as other disturbed areas along roadsides and beaches. Sometimes the plants’ flowers have red or purple petals, making it even prettier. But beware. Once established this is a very difficult plant to remove. It has been placed on the noxious weed list in Oregon along with its relatives French, Portuguese and Spanish brooms and gorse (a particularly nasty plant with ferocious thorns). It is now also a “Category 3 - widespread non-native weed” as designated by the Forest Service Department of the USDA. So we should try to keep it under control even if just on our own properties.
Controlling Scotch broom takes a variety of methods. Mowing and cutting on a recurring basis can be effective as is applications of herbicides. Both have their own negative impacts, the first in time spent and the second in affecting other desirable plants and wildlife. When the area that is now Kilchis Point was in the beginning stages, we cut and pulled over 3000 Scotch broom plants out by their roots using a specialized levered tool. And we still had to return each spring to cut back new sprouts. Unless they are rooted in sand, Scotch broom seedlings can be tenacious, to say the least. An integrated plan of management and prevention is key to keeping this weed under control.
Pulling the crown of the plant from the soil is imperative and if you are cutting them back, do so before they set seed. I did see some articles on using fire to control brooms, but they noted that the plant sprouted again from the base when only the tops were burned. And it was also noted that burning Scotch broom could be dangerous for surrounding plants as the intensity and spread of fire is increased in broom. Add to that the research that shows seeds of Scotch broom have increased germination after heat is applied, and I – for one – would rule out using fire as a control method.
The bottom line: it is best to control Scotch broom if it is on your property and do so now rather than wait. Oregon State University’s Extension Service has an excellent brochure that gives tips to identify and control this weed. It is entitled “Scotch Broom/PNW 103” and is available online at https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/pnw103 for a modest $3.50.
