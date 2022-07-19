My all-time favorite garden writer is Gertrude Jekyll and has been for many years. I have even named a cat “Gert” in her honor. Miss Jekyll lived from 1843-1932 in Great Britain. Coming from a family of privilege, she started her career as an artist. But when she started losing her vision in her 50’s, Miss Jekyll turned to gardening as her creative outlet and used flowers as her pallet, designing a beautiful garden at her home Munstead Wood near Godalming in west Surrey. She started designing large gardens for her architect friend Sir Edward Lutyens and her garden designs - coupled with his stately homes - became so popular, she was in high demand by the upper echelon in Britain. She wrote many articles and several books, and this is where my column for this week comes in.
The Jekyll book in my library that I refer to most - and it is considered to be one of her best books – is “Colour Schemes for the Flower Garden,” published in 1908. Gertrude Jekyll trained at Kensington School of Art in her early years and it was there she learned ways to combine colors: 1.) using monochromatic colors – different shades and intensities of the same color; 2.) complimentary – colors across from each other on the color wheel; and 3.) analogous – using colors that are side-by-side on the color wheel. She became known for designing perennial drifts of color, moving from dark reds to red to pinks or from vibrant blues to sky blues. This monochromatic technique is still used today in many gardens both in the U.S. and in Britain.
In “Colour Schemes,” Miss Jekyll breaks the garden into seasons and further into months, describing the flowers she used for interest in each of the seasons. In the book’s Introduction, Miss Jekyll says, “To plant and maintain a flower border with a good scheme for colour is by no means the easy thing that it is commonly supposed.” She goes on to say she thinks the best way to success is to plan borders with an eye to a specific time of year so that they may be “bright for one to three months.” After all her experience, Miss G still found a pleasing combination of garden colors to be the hardest to accomplish.
I think most gardeners have an overall color scheme that they prefer for their homes. Mine tends to the pinks, purples and blues, an analogous color scheme. It is rare to find a plant in my garden that is orange or even apricot, because those just aren’t my preferred colors in anything. As my 8-year-old grandson reminds me, green is everywhere and goes with everything. I consider green to be a neutral in the garden. And I do have a few tiny spots of yellow here and there to brighten up a space and make me smile. But orange? Nope.
Until a few years ago when I was gifted with a David Austin rose called ‘Pat Austin.’ Sadly this rose, bred in the 1950s and named for David Austin’s wife, is no longer available. So I count myself lucky to have a healthy specimen. It is a lovely shade of apricot, moving to an almost copper color on the inside of the petals. And for whatever reason, 2022 has been a banner year for this rose, allowing it to bloom in profusion. And to my surprise, it was blooming nearby and at the same time as my blue-and-white lupines and the blue campanula, giving a nice contrast in this complimentary color scheme. Opposites on the color wheel indeed.
I am not really saying we should all incorporate orange in our gardens … unless you want to. And I am not suggesting tearing up your flower beds to design and plan according to a specific color scheme. What I do suggest is that we all take a critical look at our flower beds and notice what has been working and what doesn’t seem to go together.
I also suggest that you try to find one of Gertrude Jekyll’s many books and read her charming and informative take on gardens. Several have been reprinted and may be available in a used book store. There may even be an article or two online if you feel inclined to search for them. Perhaps my favorite quote from Miss G is “I am strongly of opinion that possession of a quantity of plants, however good the plants may be themselves and however ample the number, does not make a garden; it only makes a collection. Having got the plants, the great thing is to use them with careful selection and definite intention.” Good words for any gardener to remember. I wish I could be that eloquent!
Several of Miss Jekyll’s gardens are open to the public and I made a special effort to tour a few when I was last in the U.K. a decade ago. If I have peaked your interest and you are planning a trip to the U.K., email me at gardeningmatterstillamook@gmail.com and I will send you a list of the best ones to visit.
