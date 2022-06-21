If you have a garden of substantial size, you probably have some ornamental bushes or shrubs in it. Shrubs can give order, boundaries, and definition to the garden as well as showy flowers of leaves. We all know how pretty rhododendron and azaleas can be in the spring, and the bees and hummingbirds love them as well.
But there are other shrubs for the spring and summer garden, some of which are native while others are imported. One of my favorite summer-blooming shrubs is the Escallonia, native to South America. This can grow to be a huge plant in the garden, topping out at over 10 to 15 feet. But there are smaller varieties and they can be easily pruned to fix their assigned space. They are quick growing and can act as a lovely hedge, windbreak or border screen from the neighbors. It also doesn’t seem to mind the sea air, so is perfect for our coast. Blossoms come in a range from white to deep red, and the oval, evergreen leaves are a pretty deep emerald green.
While the varieties of Euonymus are also easy to grow and make good hedges and windbreaks, all parts of this popular plant are poisonous and violently purgative, so best placed where curious pets and children can’t get to them. This is the group that includes the “burning bush,” named for its vivid red foliage in the autumn. They like full sun and well-drained, fairly-rich soils, but will do well almost anywhere. They can be very easily propagated, making a thick hedge row in short order. It can grow from 2 to 20 feet tall, and has pretty tiny white flowers that scent the air around it. I have a E. fortunei ‘Gold Prince’ which has oval, gold leaves bordered in green.
Viburnum are also lovely shrubs for the coastal garden. They grow well in all sorts of light conditions, from full sun to light shade. Some varieties are spring bloomers while others will bloom in the summer. The foliage is deeply textured and the flowers are fragrant and very pretty. The flowers are followed by brilliant, red or blue-colored berries that the birds seem to enjoy. They can be bushy or spreading, evergreen or deciduous, depending on the variety. My favorite is the double-file viburnum that has two rows of flowers marching down the branches.
For those of us preferring native shrubs in our gardens, there is a new edition of a book called “Shrubs to Know in Pacific Northwest Forests.” Written by Edward C. Jensen and published by Oregon State University Press, this revised edition just came out last month. It is a field guide, with an easy-to-use key that includes habitat, range and more than 500 color photos. It also has an overview of the woodland communities where shrubs thrive as well as “fast facts” about the names of the featured plants. I have to thank my good Tillamook Master Gardener friend Evelynn, for putting me on to this guide when it was released in May.
If you are serious about using native plants, having a guide like this one will be invaluable to have on a woodland hike. That way you can check out the natural habitat and see where and how it grows. This guide is available directly through Oregon State Extension catalog service (https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/ec1640) or through amazon.com and costs $15 either place.
There is a definite benefit to using native shrubs in our ornamental gardens. First, and perhaps most important, is that they provide a food source for our native bees and other native pollinators. Secondly, native plants are better adapted to our cool, wet winters and dry summers (although June, 2022 has been anything but dry!). They are better suited to soil types in Oregon and some are best in our coastal conditions of sea spray and wind. While I don’t use only native plants in my garden, I do find the natives are the ones that are the easiest to grow and maintain.
One of my favorite plant quotes is by – who else? – Abraham Lincoln. He said, “We can complain because rose bushes have thorns, or rejoice because thorn bushes have roses.” Not a bad way of looking at gardens, but also at life.
