Gardeners in Tillamook County are lucky to have so many nice nurseries considering the relatively small population of our county. South County gardeners have Monkey Business 101 on Highway 101 near Cloverdale. Hidden Acres Garden Center and Café are also south of the city of Tillamook. Central County Tillamook boasts Joan Sager’s Rainforest Nursery on Highway 6 east of town as well as Sandy’s Nursery just off 101 behind Dutch Bros Coffee. Now residents of North County can celebrate a new nursery in their area that focuses on native plants.
A Tillamook County Master Gardener - Hope Stanton - has opened a native plant nursery at her home. She is calling it Aldervale Native Plants and it is located about 5 miles from Nehalem.
When I asked Hope if there were any natives she thought I should feature in my column this week, she immediately replied: “Red flowering currant, Nootka or Baldhip rose, native crabapple, Red osier dogwood, wax myrtle, evergreen huckleberry, Indian plum, Pacific ninebark, nodding onion, or sword or deer fern.” I was pleased to have such an extensive list, many of which are in my own garden. Hope said she chose those because, unlike bulbs or perennials which remain dormant this time of the year, this list of shrubs and ferns can be easily seen now.
Presently, my red osier dogwood (Cornus stolonifera, AKA red twig dogwood) has leaf buds that are already starting to swell. It won’t be long before they are unfurling. But the nice thing about these dogwoods is that their red bark is as pretty in the winter when there are no leaves as it is in the late spring and early summer when they bloom with clusters of small white flowers. This is truly a plant with year-round interest as the leaves turn orange in the fall. It easily spreads and can fill in a barren area in a few years. The best bark color is on younger growth, so an easy way to maintain that is to prune a third of the brownest stems off to a couple of buds above the ground in early spring. Late February is about the right time to do this. By taking off some of the older branches each year, you will be renewing the plant for years to come while keeping the reddest branches.
I also have an evergreen huckleberry (Vaccinium ovatum) that must be 30 or 40 years old by now. They like full sun or part shade and an acidic, moist soil. Perfect for our Tillamook gardens. They are especially nice in a woodland setting but also can be used as a shrub border. Or you can site them in with other vegetables or berry plants. Evergreen huckleberries can grow to twelve feet high and wide but are easily pruned to a more manageable size. They have a small oval leaf that is a pretty, bright green all year. In the spring, tiny red or pink bell-shaped flowers bloom. They are followed by edible dark blue berries in the fall. The berries can be used for pies and syrups (or even wines) but they are quite tart and need some serious sweetening to make them palatable. So, I leave mine for the birds who love them.
Pacific ninebark (Physocarpus) happens to be one of my very favorite native shrubs and I love the one I have had in my garden for about 12 years. They can grow to 10 feet tall and 10- to 15-foot wide, so be sure and place them where they can happily spread out unencroached by other shrubs. They can sucker so be aware that they may multiply even more than you had hoped if not checked. In the spring, ninebark bloom with rounded clusters of tiny, creamy white flowers. The seed pods that follow are reddish in color and hang in bunches. But the best part of the ninebark is… their bark. It is flecked and peeling and reveals layers of brown bark below. I haven’t been able to count nine layers yet, and may never, but the peeling aspect makes this a statement in the garden, especially in the winter when the leaves have fallen.
If you are looking for native shrubs you don’t have to travel to Portland any longer. Aldervale Native Plants is currently opened only by appointment, and the best way to reach Hope is by email at hopecstanton@gmail.com, or by calling 503 812-9965. She can give you directions as well as set up an appointment to see her stock. Native shrubs are by nature easy to care for and Hope has a nice selection to suit almost any needs.
