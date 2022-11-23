Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

This week of Thanksgiving always hits me kind of hard. I love the holiday itself and especially getting together with friends and family to break bread and enjoy each other’s company. Truly a magical and reflective day.

But it also is a little bittersweet for me as it heralds the end of the gardening season. Some years I am ready for the season to wind down and get some respite from garden duties. I still have my indoor plants (orchids, succulents and even a spider plant) and they keep me as busy as I need to be in the winter rains.

