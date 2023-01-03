Another year gone by as we start into 2023. Pretty soon we will start to see the arrival of seed catalogs in the mail … if they haven’t already started!
January is traditionally a good time to reflect on the gardens of last year. Time to get caught up on putting entries in that garden journal and review what needs to be done in the coming year. Of course, those catalogs will offer all sorts of ideas for new seeds and new plants. So we have to be selective in what we will use and want to grow.
May I suggest keeping our pollinator friends in mind when you do pick out new plants for 2023? We talked a little bit about the bees and butterflies in columns last year, but now is the time to plan to do something about them.
Claire Moody from the Tillamook Beekeepers Association has been contributing some excellent columns in the Headlight Herald this past year, so be sure to check those out.
Did you know that Oregon State University has a Honey Bee Lab? It conducts applied research on the health and nutrition of bees as well as provides best management practices to both commercial and hobbyist beekeepers.
According to the savethebee.org website, OSU is evaluating stress factors on honeybees when the crops are being pollinated. They are also checking on the long-term effects of pesticides on the bee colonies and what nutritional composition there are of pollens from crops as well as ornamental and native plants. This will be compiled into a data base for bee nutrition.
In just the last five years, OSU’s research has saved commercial bee keepers about $5 million by providing management advice. How to treat for Varroa mites, how to supplement bee diets, and protecting bees from pesticides by developing a smartphone app that gives farmers real time advice on what chemicals to avoid when bees are in the field.
But we may not all want to get into formal beekeeping, but home gardeners can still provide food for the bees. How? Well, we can offer bee-friendly plants and water sources for our winged workers. Flowers are the best source for nectar pollen and native plants are the best to attract native bees. Monarda (bee balm) is one of the best plants, as is Echinacea (cone flower). Goldenrod, Joe-Pye Weed (Eupatorium), common milkweed, and butterfly weed are good, too, but would be best in a wildflower meadow. Lavender, while not a native plant, is excellent for attracting bees and lovely in the garden as well.
Anise hyssop (Agastache), Penstemon, and asters are three more good garden plants to entice bees. Native asters like the Michaelmas daisies are great as they bloom in the late summer and early autumn when not many blooming plants are left. Rudbeckia (black-eyed Susan) and lupines are great garden plants for bees, too. Honey bees and bumblebees seem to be drawn to blue Ceanothus (California lilac) which is a nice, native shrub for our coastal gardens as are the Cotoneasters. Planting more than one variety of Cotoneaster will provide more flowers over a longer period of bloom. The blue globe thistle (Echinops) is also an attractive plant for the garden and the pollinators.
As for herbs, if you can stand to let your basil, rosemary, culinary sage, and oregano flower instead of harvesting it, the bees will flock to the plants. You can always harvest the leaves after the flowers are gone and the bees move on.
Annual sunflowers and zinnias can be added to the list for bees and butterflies. Plant these bright colored flowers among your vegetables so they can draw the bees to pollinate tomatoes and beans that have less-showy flowers.
Another bee tip for planning and planting your garden is to use several colors of flowers and plant them in clumps instead of individual plantings. Including flowers of different shapes will attract a broader range of bees. Plant where bees will visit like sunny spots and where they can be sheltered from winds. If you plant a diverse group of flowers, they will bloom at different times during the season, allowing nectar and pollen for a wide variety of bees.
So with so many things to consider, January is the perfect time to start planning for our pollinators as well as our families. And don’t forget to visit www.savethebee.org, an organization based in Eugene, for more information on helping the bees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.