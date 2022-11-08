I love to hear from my readers, especially when they suggest column subjects that might interest everyone. Such was the case a couple of weeks ago when I heard from LS in Tillamook about some unexpected wildlife.
As we all remember, we had a very wet and cold spring that lasted into June. The apple blossoms were in bloom but there were few pollinators out and about so the blossoms never formed apples. LS commented that the bears and deer in her area were used to coming down from the hills to feast on the apples that are usually plentiful in the fall. So the bears were looking elsewhere for food and came upon the bird feeders, filled daily with seed.
Well, no one likes having a big hulking, hungry bear in their garden and the only solution LS could think of was to remove the birdfeeders for a while until the bears went into hibernation. Of course, there are those – especially hunters – that will say coastal bears don’t really hibernate but instead retreat to their dens in colder months in a state of low activity. They may come out to forage on nice days.
The National Forest Foundation confirms that coastal bears don’t really go into a true hibernation, but instead enter a lighter stage of sleep called torpor. This is basically a survival mechanism triggered by cold temperatures and a decrease in available food sources like berries.
What is the difference between torpor and hibernation? Animals that enter torpor are more easily awakened in case they need to escape danger or feed. Female bears leave torpor to give birth, too.
Animals that truly hibernate do so voluntarily and will have reduced body temps and breathing rates. True hibernation can last days, weeks or sometimes months, depending on the type of animal. Torpor is not voluntary and lasts for shorter time periods. During torpor, bears will keep a slightly reduced normal body temperature and decreased heart rates as well. Bears can actually sleep up to 100 days without drinking, eating or passing waste. They enter a deeper sleep than usual that allows them to conserve their energy. But when bears do have active periods during the day, their body temps return to almost normal as do their heart and breathing rates.
Since leaving torpor expends a lot of energy and may result in shaking and muscle contractions, much like shivering does in humans, the lost energy offsets the energy saved during torpor. Thus, animals don’t like to leave torpor unless necessary.
True hibernators are usually smaller mammals like deer mice, ground squirrels and chipmunks. The larger animals – bears, raccoons, and skunks – usually use torpor to survive in winter.
The only bears found in Oregon are black bears, even if they are brown in color. According to the Oregon Department of Fish &Wildlife, there are between 25,000 and 30,000 black bears in the state, and they are concentrated in the Coast and Cascade Mountain ranges as well as the Blue Mountains in northeast Oregon. Black bears are considered to be on the timid side and don’t really want to attack a human. They are more interested in any food sources we have. If you encounter a bear on a hike, for example, stand still but wave your arms slowly over your head so the bear can recognize you as a person. They may stand on their hind feet but that is usually to get a better look or smell.
However, in my experience, having a dog ups the danger when encountering a bear. Dogs are notoriously aggressive toward bears – you would think dogs would know better than to attack something five times their size – and will often lunge and bark at a bear. Of course, this only aggravates the bear who may – rightly – view this as a threat worth eliminating. Most black bears will run to avoid trouble, unless they are protecting their young or a food source, in which case the bear will fight.
Best tips for avoiding a bad situation are: keep your dog on a leash even in the woods. Avoid walking at dawn, dusk or at night in bear country. Don’t let your dog bark at, harass or chase a bear, even if the dog is in a fenced-in yard. Feed your dogs indoors so bears aren’t attracted to the dog food. Don’t try to intervene in a dog-bear encounter. Instead, use bear spray or a high-powered garden hose to chase the bear off.
We can learn to live in harmony with most any other creature we encounter in our gardens. Except, of course, slugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.