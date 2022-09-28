Seems like only last week that we started the month of September and now we are at the closing days. The Autumnal Equinox was a few days ago and now Autumn is officially here. The gardening season is winding down, which is bittersweet to me. I am ready for a break from gardening but there are some chores left to do before I can really relax.

There are a few plants still blooming. The hardy fuchsia is one and the hummingbirds are glad to have that nectar. On sunny, warm days, the bees are buzzing around the heather that is still blooming. Won’t be long before those flowers have faded and I can get the shears out and give it a haircut. Mostly I just take the browned blooms and don’t cut into the wood. I don’t want to spur on new growth as pruning can often do. But I also don’t want to see brown flowers all winter, either. No worries. The heather blooms on next year’s growth, so cutting back the flowers will have no effect on blooming next August.

