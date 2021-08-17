Kalanchoe (KAL-un-KOH-ee) is the succulent I have chosen for August. Find one of these lovely, easy-to-grow plants and you will be charmed forever. From the family Crassulaceae, there are over 125 species in this genus, although not all of them are regularly seen in cultivation. Originally from Madagascar and tropical Africa, a kalanchoe was one of the first plants to be sent into space to the Soviet Salyut 1 space station in 1979. So you might say it is a plant that is “out of this world.”
A regular indoor bloomer, kalanchoes can be found in nurseries, florists and even grocery stores at certain times of the year. This is a typical succulent in that it will need bright light and well-drained soil to thrive and bloom. It blooms prolifically in the spring with flowers that will last several weeks. If you are diligent about deadheading and give it minimal watering, it may even bloom multiple times in a year. The flowers come in many colors – pinks, yellows, reds, whites, oranges and two-toned - and form little clusters above the leaves that remind me of tiny bouquets.
While they like bright light, they do not like direct sun and the leaves will easily scorch and burn if left in the sun too long. An east-facing window is best. Water these plants like most succulents: only when the soil is completely dry about a couple of inches into the pot. A good saturation every ten days or so works best, until winter when you can cut back even more on the watering. Make sure the pot has good drainage so the roots don’t sit in water. Water so that the excess comes out of the bottom of the pot and remove any standing water from the drainage catch-basin after 20 minutes. This will help prevent root rot.
Speaking of pots and planting, use 50% of cactus soil with 50% potting soil. Kalanchoes like a little heavier soil than a lot of succulents, thus the 50/50 mix. As with all succulents, allow the nursery pot to dry out completely before repotting. You can knock off some of the loose soil but try to disturb the delicate roots as little as possible when you remove the plant from its nursery pot. This keeps the plant from going into transplant shock. Press the new soil in around the roots with your fingers or a chopstick, but be gentle here, too. Wait a day or two before watering the newly-planted kalanchoe.
Kalanchoe are pretty easy when it comes to preferred temperatures. You can even grow it outside during the warmer summer months, although bring it back inside before the night temps drop below 55F. Actually, almost any temps from 55 to 80F will work and humidity is not an issue as they don’t need high moisture levels to thrive. I do recommend a balanced fertilizer once a month during the blooming times of spring and summer. One with a little higher potassium (the “P” in N-P-K) will help the kalanchoe produce buds for its next bloom.
While the K. blossfeldiana is perhaps the most common and easiest to grow, I have been charmed by the K. luciae or paddle plant. These have wide and round leaves that fan out almost like clam shells and can turn pink on the edges in cooler temps (40F). This is a slow-growing type of kalanchoe whose leaves can reach 6” across in time. A monocarpic plant, it will bloom only once after several years with a 3-foot-tall stem with yellow tubular flowers. The flowering rosette will then die, but it leaves behind offsets that can be replanted or left to grow in clusters. The paddle plant likes a gritty cactus soil and can take a bit more water in hot summers. In the winter, bring it indoors to a bright window (not direct sun). Kalanchoe luciae was given the Award of Garden Merit in 2012 from the Royal Horticultural Society. So it has real creds.
I must warn, though, that most of the kalanchoe are very toxic to humans and animals. So if you have young children or pets that like to nibble on your plants, maybe this succulent isn’t for you. An alternative is to keep it high enough that cats, dogs and/or children can’t get to it. It would be a shame not to have such a pretty succulent in your collection.
Space travel and a RHS award. Doesn’t get much better than that!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.