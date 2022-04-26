Sometimes it’s hard for me to realize we are at the end of April. Snow, sleet and hail earlier this month made it seem more like Christmas than Easter. And then when I checked the last frost date for Tillamook County, I found - according to Oregon State Extension Service – that date is now around May 4. It has traditionally been closer to May 15. On further exploration, I also found an interactive map from plantmaps.com saying it is May 21-31. So, by then I was really confused.
I did a little more research and found Oregon State Extension’s May 4 date was the result of compilation of data from 1981 through 2010. And their caveat was that in 90% of those 20 years, the last frost was on or before May 4. But on the plantmap.com site, the cities of Tillamook, Rockaway Beach, and Garibaldi were May 21-31. However, Hebo and Pacific City were May 1-10 and Manzanita and Nehalem were both May 11-20.
Which of these dates should we go by?
We have talked before about the many micro-climates we have in our county, and these frost dates confirm that. There is also the issue of micro-climates within individual yards and gardens. Therefore, you need to be aware of what conditions are like in your own garden: sun or shade, wind, moisture, ocean effects and soil type are the main ones. And, of course, the type of plants in question is important. There are some plants – like shrubs, trees, some herbs and vegetables like lettuce and beans, and perennials - that can withstand a little frost and cold weather. Others, like tomatoes and peppers, aren’t cold-hardy. So, to be safe, I would suggest sticking to that May 15 date for most of your plants in most of the county. And wait to put those more fragile vegetables, herbs, and annuals into the garden until later in May, maybe even to that May 20-31 range. Which means you need to protect those plants inside for a little longer.
But keeping plants inside brings on its own challenges. The light indoors isn’t as strong as outside sun so the plants tend to grow taller and spindlier than we would like. Special “grow lights” can help with that. You must be attentive to watering, too. Inside tomato plants won’t need as much water as they would once planted outside where the wind and sun will dry the soil faster. And there is the perennial challenge of lack of enough window sills…unless you are lucky enough to have a heated greenhouse.
When those April days are nice and sunny, it is very tempting to get out into the garden to do some spring clean-up. There are a few things you can do in the garden until the weather and the soil temperatures warm: pick up sticks and debris from the flower beds, trim back ferns to the fiddle heads, and prune any dead or broken branches from trees and shrubs.
But perhaps more important are a couple of things not to do this month. First, try not to rake, dig or even step on muddy soil. Working the soil when it is too wet compacts it and makes root growth difficult for seeds or plants subsequently placed there. Best to wait until the soil dries out to rake it and get the vegetable and flower beds ready for planting. If you can take a clump of soil, press it in your hand and it crumbles and doesn’t have water dripping out, it is ready to be worked. If on the other hand, the soil stays in a ball or releases water when pressed, wait until the sun and wind have had a chance to dry it out for a few days before working in it.
The other thing to avoid doing in April is to prune hydrangeas. Most hydrangeas – especially the H. macrophylla (lace cap and mop head) – bloom on old growth. So pruning now will also prune off the summer blooms. There are new varieties that bloom on new growth, but if you aren’t certain you have one of these, best to leave them until after the blooms fade in the fall. I will offer a couple of cases when you can prune now: a.) if you don’t mind losing flowers, and b.) if the shrub itself has gotten to be so large it needs to be done sooner rather than later. Perhaps it is blocking a window or door or if it is encroaching on a neighboring property, in which case, a good spring pruning will correct the problem.
We all need to be aware of what is going on in our gardens to get the most pleasure from them. Whether it be cataloging when the last frost date is or what chores should be accomplished now, staying in tune with your garden can only be a good thing.
