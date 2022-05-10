We have talked a little about the necessities of having pollinators in our gardens for a variety of reasons. Pollinators help create a diverse ecosystem and are essential for plant reproduction. Without pollinators, we humans would be at a loss for pollinating our vegetable and flower gardens. And, of course, the native wildlife depends on the same fruits of huckleberries, salmonberries that song birds - and even bears and coyotes – rely on for their diets.
There is a concept floating around that started in the United Kingdom a few years ago that focuses on not mowing our lawns for the month of May. The basic idea is that by not mowing, we provide habitat and forage to help native bees. This is especially important in urban areas where bee populations are decreasing rapidly. One of the first US cities to adopt a No Mow May policy was Appleton, Wisconsin in 2020 and the concept has spread to other Wisconsin cities and further into Michigan and Maine. This idea was spearheaded by a biology professor at Lawrence University. After just the first year, he and his team of researchers discovered that the pollinator population had risen by over 500%. That’s quite a jump.
Appleton City Council agreed to suspend their weed ordinance for May in 2020. But proponents of No Mow May had to justify the council doing so by using science-based information. Researchers Israel Del Toro and Relena Ribbons from Lawrence enlisted homeowners to participate in a study and over 435 families registered that first year. The researchers compared the homeowner lawns with those of nearby parks that were regularly mowed by the city. They documented the abundance of bees as well as the species diversity found. The results were impressive. The participating yards had three times higher richness of species and five times higher the number of bees compared to the bees in the mown parks.
But there is more. Besides being good for the pollinators, reducing mowing frequency can save water and help your lawn become more resilient to drought. It also can reduce emissions from gas-powered lawn equipment and reduce gasoline usage. No small thing in the days of almost $5 per gallon of gas.
Longer grass also provides habitat for the ground-dwelling bees. Not mowing for a month means free time for you to do something else…perhaps weeding or pruning. Or just reading a book.
It will help educate your neighbors and people passing by as to your intensions if you place a simple sign in your yard. Something like “Bee-friendly gardening done here” or “A No Mow May participant lives here” may bridge that gap between people thinking you are being neglectful and the reality of wanting a healthy, thriving ecosystem. You may even find your interest will spark the interest of others to participate. We are a little late – in mid-May – in getting started, but even a couple of weeks will help. And you can jump in earlier next May.
Even in communities that are not willing to set aside their ordinances for weed and lawn maintenance, we can mow areas close to neighbors and streets and let a portion of the lawn as a buffer zone for bees and other pollinators. Adding some bee- and butterfly- friendly plants will also help populations. There are some very pretty pollinating plants to choose for any garden.
Of course, as with everything, there are distractors that say by not mowing for a month, ticks and other undesirable insects can take hold in the lawns. Many towns and cities have ordinances requiring homeowners to keep their lawns manicured during certain times of the year, May being one of them. And we also have the fact that landscaping and lawn-mowing businesses would see a drop in customers. Not everyone will want to have an unmanicured lawn, even for just a month.
But we have to ask: is a little discomfort worth having more pollinators and a healthier landscape? That is a question that we must all answer for ourselves.
