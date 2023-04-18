I was very saddened to read an article in The Oregonian a couple of weeks ago written by Lori Tobias. Lori is The Oregonians’ Oregon Coast’s staff writer and has been covering the coast for more than 20 years. Her article in early April featured the Connie Hansen Garden in Lincoln City. The garden, long a jewel in the crown of the coast, has been the casualty of a pathogen called Phytophthora ramorum, also called “Sudden Oak Death.” In this case, it is infecting ornamental plants not just oaks.
This fungal disease is something the Oregon Department of Agriculture has been monitoring in Oregon for many years now. It was found last summer in an adjacent property and that triggered the testing at Connie Hansen. Since rhododendron are particularly susceptible, Head Gardener Priscilla Patterson and her volunteers have been proactive in trying to get ahead of this disease. Sadly, they are tasked with the duty of taking out some lovely old rhodies and monitoring others to make sure the pathogen doesn’t spread to other susceptible plants like camelias, huckleberry, and pieris. Contractors will be hired to remove some of the larger plants with volunteers taking out what they can.
If you have visited the garden recently, you may have noticed some colored plant tags on the rhodies. These are from the ODA and are their testing labels for the plants that have been sampled. Planting beds are being mapped to determine the spread. Forty-six plants have already tested positive and have to be removed, while other areas are being mapped and monitored to see if treatment is viable.
The hard part with Phytophthora is that not only does it infect rhododendrons, but the spores from the fungus can infect other plants under the canopy of the plant. So, this dramatically increases the number of plants needing to be removed to more than 100. Since azaleas and camelias are members of the same family as rhodies, any of those that have been infected will be removed as well.
While the Garden is doing its best to stay open, foot traffic has been restricted to areas that are not muddy, and with all the rain the coast has received this spring, that is a seriously restricted area. But this is for our benefit as we don’t want to bring the pathogens into our own gardens. Volunteers are working hard to keep the paths clean and maintained. Fresh gravel has been laid along the unpaved open trails. Trails have also been widened and are being defined a little better by lining the edges with rocks.
There is about 60% of area in the garden that has not been infected yet, leaving about half of the azaleas and rhodies in place. But the ones that are removed will not be permitted to be replaced. Other plants will have to be found that are not susceptible to Phytophthora.
Early signs of infection on rhodies are browning and curling leaves and leaf spots. But there are other pathogens and even weather events can result in many of the same signs. The only sure way is to take a sample and send it to a lab for analysis. But there is a great online resource that has great diagnostic tools as well as photos. Find it at: http://www.plantmanagementnetwork.org/php/shared/sod/ .
But probably the most important thing we as gardeners can do is to be aware that most of the cases of Sudden Oak Death are spread by nursery stock. For example, in the Lincoln City testing area, 14 out of 225 tax lots had infected plants. And of course, this infection of the Connie Hansen Garden is purely by chance. Turned out that someone who had been planting at homeowners’ gardens was also working at Connie Hansen and spread the fungal spores by accident. Who knows how long ago that might have happened? Shows the importance of buying from reputable nurseries. Goes back to my March 28th column on pathogens: host plant, pathogen, environment, and time.
Gardener Patterson is taking a lemons/lemonade look at this problem, though. She sees this as an opportunity to plant more sun-loving shrubs and plants that are not susceptible to Phytophthora. She vows to keep the Connie Hansen Garden as a community asset.
The Connie Hansen Garden is supported strictly by donations and volunteers. For more information on garden hours or to find out how to become a member and support this wonderful garden, visit https://www.conniehansengarden.com/ .
