I was very saddened to read an article in The Oregonian a couple of weeks ago written by Lori Tobias. Lori is The Oregonians’ Oregon Coast’s staff writer and has been covering the coast for more than 20 years. Her article in early April featured the Connie Hansen Garden in Lincoln City. The garden, long a jewel in the crown of the coast, has been the casualty of a pathogen called Phytophthora ramorum, also called “Sudden Oak Death.” In this case, it is infecting ornamental plants not just oaks.

This fungal disease is something the Oregon Department of Agriculture has been monitoring in Oregon for many years now. It was found last summer in an adjacent property and that triggered the testing at Connie Hansen. Since rhododendron are particularly susceptible, Head Gardener Priscilla Patterson and her volunteers have been proactive in trying to get ahead of this disease. Sadly, they are tasked with the duty of taking out some lovely old rhodies and monitoring others to make sure the pathogen doesn’t spread to other susceptible plants like camelias, huckleberry, and pieris. Contractors will be hired to remove some of the larger plants with volunteers taking out what they can.

