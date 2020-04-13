If there was ever a time we need to be in the garden, its now. And if you have never considered trying to plant seeds and growing some of your own veggies, that time has come as well.
As I write my column for this week, I am – with the rest of the world – on a voluntary self-quarantine for the Covid 19 virus. I admit to actually enjoying time at home that I hadn’t planned on to get some spring cleaning started and since the weather has been so nice, some gardening in as well.
Gardening is the perfect pastime in these circumstances. It can be done outside. It can be done alone or at least away from others. It is exercise in the fresh air. It can be a way to improve mood as well physical well-being. Now all we need is a project to work on.
Regular readers of my column may remember that starting seeds is not one of my preferred ways to propagate plants. I don’t have the patience and I don’t seem to have the knack. But – before the coronavirus took over all our waking hours - I was able to attend a Master Gardener class on Propagation and one of the segments was starting plants from seed. So I can relate the best practices info and you can decide for yourself if it is something you would like to try.
First, you need to explore your yard and see if there is a place that gets a lot of sun – light is the single most important part of growing seeds - and is sheltered from the wind. The winds will be shifting to coming from the north soon, so protection from the north wind is important. Also important is the type of soil in your chosen spot. And if the soil isn’t great and you don’t have access to compost to amend it, you might consider raised beds.
There are so many forms of raised beds from the very simple mounding of the soil to the construction of waist-height trugs like the ones in the Master Gardener Learning Garden that need the expertise of a carpenter or handy-person. Getting good soil into those raised beds may take purchasing bags of topsoil from a nursery or landscape supplier. But while those beds are being raised or built, you can make a start on planting seeds.
Something that most people don’t take into consideration when choosing seeds is what vegetables will you and your family be willing to eat. No sense planting kale or kohlrabi if no one likes it, but if you love kale and kohlrabi, go for it. Once you have made a list of preferred veggies, the easiest way to find the ones you want is to go online to a site like Nichols Seeds (nicholsgardennursery.com) or Territorial Seed Company (territorialseed.com) as they both are located in the Pacific Northwest so their seeds are adapted for our area.
Their on-line catalogs aren’t as fun to leaf through as the ones they mail, but in either case, they are filled with important information. Each entry will tell you how many days there are from direct sowing - or in some cases, germination - to harvest. Look for varieties with the lowest number of days as we have already lost a couple of weeks by starting so late in the season. I would advise against planting crops like melons because we just don’t get enough heat for them to ripen. But certainly zucchini, summer squash, cucumbers, beans, peas and lettuces are easy to grow and will give you a great feeling of success. Peas like cooler weather as do most lettuces, so they can be sown outside now.
Be careful when choosing your seeds as many don’t like to be transplanted and will need to be direct sown into the ground. Others will want to be sown a few weeks in advance and you can use easy things like egg cartons to start those. Seeds generally need a lighter soil to start in and this type of soil is called “germination mix.” It is disease-free and weed-free but low in nutrition. Generally, it is also fine soil and includes vermiculite. Keep the soil moist but not soggy. Good drainage is a must to prevent disease and damping-off. Keeping foliage dry and allowing for good circulation will also help.
In Tillamook, our last frost day is usually mid- to late-May so tender veggies like tomatoes and can’t be planted out until then. It is a little late to be starting tomatoes from seed, and my best advice is to get transplants of those from nurseries. Keep them inside for now in as much sun as you can give them – a window sill is best – and give them a ¼ turn every day so they grow straight.
Each type of vegetable will have a required soil temperature into which they can be planted, so if you are planting directly into the outside soil, be sure the soil is warm enough for the seeds to be happy. A soil thermometer is a valuable tool for testing temps.
There is a lot of science involved in growing seeds but it can be very rewarding. Reading and following instructions on the seed packets will give you a better chance at success. And, my dear readers, please “Keep Calm and Carry On!” And be safe.
