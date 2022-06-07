It seems counterintuitive to be discussing watering our plants with all the rain we got in April and May. After all, we seemed to have fewer gardening days and more doing things inside than I would have liked. But to have a successful garden, water is necessary, especially if you have pots and hanging baskets as I do.
I was watching one of the wonderful videos put out weekly by my friend Jonn Karsseboom of The Garden Corner nursery in Tualatin. He is always entertaining but manages to teach me something as well. Jonn was addressing watering hanging baskets during the sometimes very hot and dry days that the Portland metro area sees each summer. But his suggestions are relevant to us on the coast as well.
Whether you bought a hanging basket or planter or designed and planted one yourself, the presence of a drainage hole in the bottom is crucial to not having the plants rot. A single hole will do as long as it is not blocked and drains well. The Garden Corner sells 18” hanging baskets that have a three-gallon reservoir making watering every other day enough. They also sell smaller 12” baskets with a single gallon reservoir that need watering daily. But most locally sold hanging baskets and pots do not have this feature making daily watering a necessity.
What is most important is that the soil and the root ball of the plants don’t have the opportunity to dry out. When that happens, the root ball constricts and forms almost a solid ball of soil. Any water that subsequently goes into the basket or pot then just runs down the inside and out the bottom hole without soaking in. So although you see water streaming from the drainage hole, it isn’t in the pot long enough to keep the soil moist.
It really doesn’t take much to prevent this from happening. But you may be as surprised as I was to hear that a 12” hanging basket without a reservoir takes about 3 gallons of water every day to stay hydrated. Every day! In order to achieve that, we should be measuring the amount of water we use.
“How do I do that?” you ask. Well, once you do it the first time on each size of basket or pot, you will be set. And there are two ways. First is to use 3 plastic milk jugs cleaned and filled with water and poured slowly into the basket or pot every day. The second is to measure the amount of water coming out of a garden hose.
To do this, you will need a 5-gallon bucket that you will mark on the outside in equal divisions of 5 parts, one for each gallon. Then measure the length of time it takes to fill the bucket up to the third line, which will be pretty close to 3 gallons. Each basket will then need to be watered that many seconds. As a reference, with the garden hose on full blast, it will take about 23 seconds to get to the 3-gallon mark. But since we want the water to soak in, reduce the flow coming from the hose to half-speed and measure that: about 50 seconds.
If you are watering hanging baskets, place that empty 5-gallon bucket under the drainage hole to capture the draining water to use elsewhere. No sense letting all that water go to waste. This is a little harder to do for your planters, but you can try it if they are small enough to move.
Baskets and pots that are less then 12” in diameter will need more frequent watering, perhaps as often as twice a day in the heat of the summer. Pots and baskets in the shade can do with a little less water than those in the sun because they don’t dry out as quickly. But check them often to make sure the soil hasn’t pulled away from the inside of the pot which indicates it is constricting. A few days of really good soaking will bring it back to hydration.
“When should I water?” This is a question with all sorts of answers. Some gardeners prefer morning watering while others like to water in the evening. Still others like to water in the heat of the day. What is important here is to be consistent in when you water. If you water one day in the morning and the next in the evening, those plants can wind up going more than 18 hours without water, which is added stress for them. Water at approximately the same time every day.
Another question: “Do I need to water on a rainy day?” I would have never thought of this, but during the rains, we really have no concept of how much water is getting to the roots in our baskets or pots. So, yes, they need to be watered even on a rainy day. And, as long as you have that all-important drainage hole in the bottom, you won’t run the risk of over-watering.
I think you will find your hanging baskets will thrive with just this little attention to detail.
