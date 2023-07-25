July in the garden is more a month of maintenance and not planting. But I find myself wandering around the garden, thinking about what needs to change next spring. And I try to jot down notes once inside so I can add the new ideas to my journal.

I find myself enjoying weeding and deadheading in mid-to-late summer. I try to get out to a different area once a day so by the end of the week, I am in good shape. Even an hour once a day helps to keep the weeds down. And deadheading is always fun as I know it spurs on new blooms.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

If you went to the movies last weekend, which film did you see?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

If you went to the movies last weekend, which film did you see?

You voted: