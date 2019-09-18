Patti and Mike Smith took an end-of-summer trip to Southern California. Mike is of Native American ancestry and attended the Southern Band of Mission Indians’ tribal gathering at the Chumash Interpretive Center. It wasn’t only tribal business there; it was also a family reunion with many of his relatives who still live in California. Patti is also originally from Southern California, so they revisited one of her favorite childhood spots: Morro Rock in Morro Bay. It’s a magnificent rock formation that Patti was allowed only to look at as a child; this time, she clambered around it. The Smiths also passed through Novato, a trendy town where they saw many a fancy car, including a striking, all-black Ferrari worth about $600,000. At Arena Point, the duo visited the tallest lighthouse on the West Coast; quite a contrast to our shortest lighthouse on the coast at Cape Meares. Patti and Mike enjoyed camping their way up the Oregon coast until they reached the best place on earth: home.
The fishing community lost a good soul on Sept. 6. Denny Creed, part-time resident of Tillamook County, passed away after battling illness since Dec. 2018. Denny and his wife, Brenda, salmon-fished for years in Tillamook Bay, and they clammed and crabbed in Netarts Bay. Denny had a wry sense of humor; he would wave a white flag when he and his wife were ending a fishing foray without a catch. Brenda remains at their primary residence in Las Vegas, Nevada, but we hope to still see her here in Oregon from time to time. Our condolences go out to her and the entire Creed clan. Plans are in the works for a “Celebration of Denny’s Life” on Oct. 19 at the Creeds’ home in Beaver.
Let’s talk about fishing close to home: Cape Meares Lake was stocked with 300 large trophy trout, from 11 to 15 inches, earlier this week. Now is a great time to fish off that wonderful, almost-new dock on the lake. Bait, lures or flies all work with these big guys.
Another note in the “stocking up for winter” category: Hunting season is fast upon us. Oct. and Nov. have special deer and elk hunts; check your ODFW regulations for specifics. Don’t shoot in neighborhoods; go up in the woods—and don’t hunt on private property without permission. Wear fluorescent colors and wait to fully identify the target before shooting. Know what is beyond the target; you don’t want to accidentally shoot another hunter in the distance. Safety is the number one rule. The best tip for a successful hunt: Do your scouting ahead of time.
If you have family or neighborhood news, don’t be shy! Call or e-mail me: 503-842-8608 or ellensteen2@gmail.com. Your neighbors want to know what you’ve been up to!
Two events at the Cape Meares schoolhouse next week to put on your calendar: The Cape Meares Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23, and the Poetry Club meets at 3 p.m. on Sept. 25. Be there or be square.
