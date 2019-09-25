Chris Spence wanted to introduce Narayan Lincoln, his wife as of May 11, to the sport of fishing. Chris lined up two fishing trips. In August, the duo went on a dory fishing trip out of Pacific City and caught a lot of rock fish; what fun! In September, Narayan agreed to go along on an annual trip with old friends. They fished Buoy 10 in the Columbia River, near Astoria, with guide Bob Rees. Narayan caught a coho that she could keep and a big Chinook that she had to release, while Chris caught two mint-bright coho. Way to go, Cape Meares crew! Now newlywed Narayan is well and truly hooked.
The Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition sponsors Coast Watch, a citizen monitoring program for keeping track of conditions and changes on our coastline. Bev Stein has been coordinating a team to do quarterly monitoring of mile 286 for the last few years. Now Wendy Kunkel will coordinate this effort. Anyone who wants to join the team is welcome. Contact Wendy at kunkelwendy8@gmail.com.
There’s another important monitoring program, the Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team (COASST), with a long history in Cape Meares. Shortly after the University of Washington (UW) started the program in the early 2000s, Robert “Olli” Ollikainen became involved. Olli heads up a local group of individuals who survey beach mile 286 at least once a month, looking for dead birds. If they find a bird, they tag it; measure the wing, bill and tarsus; identify it; take photos of it; and send the information to UW. Information received from these citizen volunteers is tabulated and stored at UW, building a baseline of normalcy against which scientists can measure. For instance, there was a huge die-off of Cassin’s Auklets a few years back. When UW scientists saw this uptick in the data from our group, they started investigating what was going on in the ocean at that time. The birds were starving to death; it turns out that a blob of hot water in Alaska had disrupted their food chain. Like the canary in the coal mine, large numbers of dead birds washing ashore indicate that something has changed in our environment.
Among Olli’s Cape Meares group of dedicated volunteers are Kathy and Kevin Burke, Wendy Kunkel, Dave Audet, Keith and Anita Johanson, Merrie and Jon Ziady, and Carolyn Ollikainen. Marcille Ansorge assisted during the Cassin’s Auklet die-off. When the study called for daily surveys for two years, a broader group helped, including BJ Byron, Rod Pelson, Pete Steen, Bob Garrigues, Ciel Downing and others in Cape Meares. In fact, Ciel’s dog Jeb was the MVP bird finder of that effort! Data from those daily surveys still form a backbone for some of the bigger data mining that goes on in the UW program. The Ziadys moved on from the group’s mile 286 to their own mile (287) some years back and now are looking to retire from that; if you are interested in taking their place, please e-mail them at jmziady@gmail.com.
