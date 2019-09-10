More than 70 individuals attended the Cape Meares Labor Day potluck; an excellent turnout. From succulent ham to healthy salads to decadent desserts, we had it all! The sun even came out to celebrate with us. Many thanks to the Cape Meares Community Association and to all who helped with set-up and clean-up for this fun end-of-summer event.
Chris Spence manned a table at the potluck, selling bricks to be laid on the pathway in front of the schoolhouse as one of our community fundraisers. He sold a good dozen or so bricks. If you missed this opportunity to buy an inscribed brick for $100, contact Chris at 503-812- 8971. He will be ordering the bricks soon to be installed this fall; it’s not too late to order yours. It’s great fun for kids and grandkids to seek out their special bricks on the walkway.
Congratulations to part-time Cape Meares resident Pete Parks and his fishing team, Reel Therapy/Longshot, for winning the 2019 Oregon Tuna Classic Garibaldi. In the “Big Fish Friday” competition, the top five fish from each team are weighed and the highest total team weight wins the tournament. This year, the winning catch was 97.95 pounds. The tuna is processed at a facility up the Wilson River and donated to the Oregon Food Bank to feed our local hungry. Way to go, Pete and crew!
Further good fishing news, albeit on a much smaller scale: the Steen household recently caught a 15.5-lb. Chinook. The wild fish was caught on a Pro-Troll rig with a Mexican hat spinner made by Bill Winter; thank you, Bill! Salmon catches are subject to special restrictions this fall. You may harvest only one wild Chinook a day and no wild coho. You may keep only five wild Chinook for the season (still 10 salmon per tag, counting hatchery fish). Tight lines to the fisherfolk out there!
Put it on your calendar: Sept. 23, 2019, 7 p.m. at the schoolhouse. The Cape Meares Garden Club will be holding its first meeting that evening. What do you want out of your local garden club? Come join the discussion. If you’d like, bring a plant to raffle off. For further information about the Cape Meares Garden Club, contact Spike Klobas at 503- 842-7438 or klobas@juno.com.
The first book in Seasons Kaz Sparks’s “Flock of Gerrys” series is out in both board book and hardback versions. In “Gerry Loves Tacos,” Gerry the seagull introduces his friends to tacos and they learn trying new food can be fun. The illustrations are darling; Cape Mearesians will recognize many of the depicted locations. Stop in at the Salty Raven Studio at 1908 2nd St. in Tillamook or contact Seasons at seasons@saltyraven.net to pick up a copy for you, your kids and/or your grandkids; all will enjoy it!
Check out the Pearl Mosaic Show at the Bay City Arts Center (5680 A St.) this month. Cape Meares artist Margaret Tweelinckx has two glass mosaics of birds in the show. The pieces are designed to hang in a window. Looking forward to seeing them.
